Fox Host Claps Back At MAGA Conspiracy Theories About His Upcoming Harris Interview

Fox News anchor Bret Baier hit back at disgruntled MAGA supporters who've complained about his upcoming interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, shutting down conspiracy theories left and right.
When one person suggested that Baier had likely already supplied Harris with the interview questions ahead of time—accusing him of breaking precedent with a presidential nominee—Baier responded:
"No one has the questions. Except me. Thanks."
After another person claimed that the interview is "pre-taped," suggesting Harris can avoid "hard" questions very easily, Baier said:
"It will run as-Live - in its entirety. It is taped because they gave us a time just before my show. We plan to run it uninterrupted — and not edited."
When another attacked him for not doing a live interview and claimed the interview is an "embarrassment" for Fox, Baier clapped back:
"Because that was the time the campaign gave us. 5-530p. My show starts at 6p. We are running the interview AS-live. Without edits. Uninterrupted. Without a commercial break. What else would you like to know? Thanks for watching."
Another person who complained about "FAKE NEWS" on the network and claimed the interview would be edited, he had this to say:
"Let’s try again. It will be as-live —not edited - run from beginning to end - no changes - period. We just confirmed there will be no commercials to interrupt the interview. Hence the “plan” before we confirmed that. Thanks for watching."
And he shut down another person with similar complaints:
"I never said it would be edited. I said it would be taped as-live before my show - You will see the WHOLE interview on [his show] - Unedited. Uninterrupted unchanged. You can have the transcript too if you want. It all will air. Thanks."
His reaction was firm—and effective, as evidenced by people's responses.
Harris's first formal interview on Fox News as the Democratic nominee for President offers an opportunity to reach viewers across the ideological spectrum, many of whom don't typically watch rival networks like CNN and MSNBC.
Special Report is one of cable news' top-rated programs, and its Common Ground segment brings together political leaders from both parties to discuss current issues and explore potential compromises.
Harris is the first Democratic presidential nominee in eight years to appear on Fox News, following Hillary Clinton's 2016 interview with Chris Wallace.
On the same day, Fox News will also air a town hall featuring Trump, where the former president will answer questions on topics like abortion and child care from an all-female audience.