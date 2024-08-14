Skip to content

Hospital Employees Break Down The Most Insane Things They've Seen On The Job

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Flavor Flav Unveils Special Necklace He Made For Jordan Chiles After She Was Stripped Of Bronze Medal

Flavor Flav; Jordan Chiles
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided that the U.S. Olympic gymnast has to return her bronze medal, the rapper spoke out on X to offer her a unique gift instead—one of his signature clock necklaces.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 14, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Flavor Flav just unveiled the bronze clock necklace he made for Jordan Chiles after the gymnast was stripped of her Olympic bronze medal.

Chiles earned her podium finish in the floor finals in Paris after an appeal by her coach Cecile Landi moved her from the fifth position to third. The appeal came after judges failed to add difficulty points for a skill in which she performed a split in the air while turning 540 degrees.

Her original score of 13.666 was changed to 13.766 after the error was corrected, landing Chiles in the bronze medal position.

However, days later the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) claimed Landi made the appeal four seconds outside of the one-minute appeal window and demanded Chiles return her medal.

Upon hearing this news, Flavor Flav, the Olympic hero we didn't know we needed, once again stepped in, offering the kindest gesture on social media.

The rapper tweeted:

"Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!!"
"Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!

By the very next evening he had made good on his word, taking to X, formerly Twitter, yet again, this time to show off the finished product: a bronze clock necklace fully encrusted with bronze-colored rhinestones.

And the masses collectively cheered, both for Flavor Flav and Chiles.

Amidst all the drama surrounding Chiles' medal, the gymnast got off of all social media, but her mother, Gina, thanked the rapper on X, writing:

"Thank you. Means the world."
"She's not on socials right now as you can imagine."
"I'll share it with her. 🫶🏽"

Others followed suit, commending Flavor Flav for his heartfelt gesture.















Flavor Flav has been a staple figure at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, often seen in the stands cheering for the athletes.

Of course, he spent most of his time at the Aquatic Centre and the Paris La Défense Arena rooting for the US women's water polo team, which he sponsored so they could make the journey to Paris as many of the players were working multiple jobs in order to fund their appearance at the games.

And his kind gesture towards Chiles probably means more than he knows, especially now that the CAS denied Chiles' appeal to reinstate the bronze medal even though the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) claimed they had video evidence showing the appeal was made within the allowed one-minute window.

In a statement shared with People on August 11, USA Gymnastics wrote:

"USA Gymnastics on Sunday formally submitted a letter and video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, conclusively establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi’s request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publishing of the score, within the 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule."

Unfortunately, as of August 12 an appeal for Chiles had been denied and it seems there is little hope for her getting the bronze back.

A later statement from USA Gymnastics read:

"USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented."
"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Kamala Harris with and without sunglasses
C-SPAN

Video Of Harris Bluntly Asking Reporters On Tarmac 'Whatcha Got?' Sparks Hilarious Memes

After a video of Vice President Kamala Harris whipping off her sunglasses and asking reporters on a tarmac, "Whatcha got?" went viral, social media users couldn't help but meme the iconic moment.

Republicans—notably former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance—have in recent weeks accused the Harris campaign of refusing to answer questions from journalists.

Keep ReadingShow less
US Olympian Stunned After Receiving Free Healthcare In The Olympic Village In Paris
@ariana.ramsey/TikTok

US Olympian Stunned After Receiving Free Healthcare In The Olympic Village In Paris

Team USA rugby player Ariana Ramsey has taken on a new cause after her experience at the Paris Olympic village: advocating for free healthcare.

While many athletes raved about the free food, especially those viral chocolate muffins, Ramsey was most impressed by the free healthcare services available to Olympians.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jarren Duran
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Baseball Star Apologizes After Hot Mic Catches Him Hurling 'Horrific' Homophobic Slur At Heckler

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologized after being caught making a highly offensive homophobic remark in response to a heckler at Fenway Park.

During an at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday's match against the Houston Astros, a fan heckled the 2024 All-Star Game MVP and remarked that he needed a "tennis racket."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tom Cruise
Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Woman's Attempt At Kissing Tom Cruise During Closing Ceremony Sparks Debate About Consent

If you got a chance to plant one on Tom Cruise, would you take it? Or would you respect his boundaries?

That's the question that has been raised after a fan tried to kiss Cruise during his appearance at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Resurfaced Photos Of JD Vance Dressed In Drag In College Spark Hilarious Drag Name

Viral photographs of former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance wearing a long blonde wig while at Yale Law School sparked a hilarious drag name inspired by a viral rumor that he had sex with a couch: Sofa Loren.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

Keep ReadingShow less