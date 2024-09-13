Skip to content
Drew Barrymore Emotionally Opens Up About 'Shame' She Felt As A 'Blackout Drinker'

Barrymore shared with Zoë Kravitz how her film 'Blink Twice' made her reflect on the 'shame' she was holding onto over the things she did when she was blackout drunk.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 13, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Drew Barrymore is open and deeply honest with her fans. If she's got something going on, even with a sensitive issue in her past, then her audience will know about it, and can trust that she's telling the truth.

Recently she had Zoë Kravitz on her talk show to discuss Kravitz's directorial work on her new film Blink Twice.

In the conversation, Barrymore revealed that the movie's themes around substances made her reflect on her own history with alcohol, and the profound shame she still feels about it.

She told Kravitz:

"There's a lot about substances in the film. I was shocked to realize that part of my journey that I was looking to find, the trauma inside of me and what is it about, a big part of it was I used to be a blackout drinker...[the film] was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself, because I've put myself in situations I shouldn't have put myself in. And I felt so much shame about that, and I haven't had a drink in 5 years."

Her audience applauded Barrymore's sobriety journey, and Barrymore turned the conversation back to themes of the film.

"It is not only a film about the things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things we have done to ourselves."



Reactions from her fans after she posted a clip from the interview were supportive.

@karlaotranto/Instagram

@sherryboom/Instagram

@auntiestasia/Instagram

@thehardknockstate/Instagram

@haytothek/Instagram

Some pointed out that Barrymore's notoriously "free" childhood didn't encourage healthy relationships with substances.

@prater.nikki/Instagram

Many shared thoughts on the subject of shame.

@missjessmarie23/Instagram

@mkw444_/Instagram

@channingtatumistoohot/Instagram

Others were just glad for Barrymore's continued openness and honesty.

@jay_0577/Instagram

@montyanddarceyforever/Instagram

She really is an inspiration to many, people said.

@jeliramirez/Instagram

@hymentyvonne/Instagram


Blink Twice came out on August 23rd and is currently in theaters.

