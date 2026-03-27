Skip to content

Guy Admits His Ignorance After Girlfriend Educates Him On What Really Happens During Menstruation—And He's Horrified

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Doctor Shares Eerie Warning Why You Should Never Leave Your Loved Ones Alone In The Hospital—And Yikes

Screenshots from Dr. Suneel Dhand, MD's TikTok video
@dr.suneel.dhand.md/TikTok

Dr. Suneel Dhand took to social media to warn about leaving loved ones unattended during hospital stays and to suggest watching "over everything like a hawk" to avoid preventable medical errors.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's easy for us to assume that when we rush one of our loved ones to the doctor's office or the emergency room, that we have done our part and the doctors will take it from there.

But Dr. Suneel Dhand, MD, argued in a multi-part series on X that a person's role in their loved one's healthcare has only just begun when they walk through the hospital's doors, making them one of their loved one's most vital advocates.

Dr. Dhand wrote on X:

"Never leave your loved one alone in the hospital. Every hour you are allowed to be there, if you are able to, I highly recommend being there."
"Be perfectly cordial with staff. But watch over everything like a hawk."
"Trust me on this."

He continued:

"It starts right from admission to hospital. Double/triple check the medications listed are correct, especially if the 'home medications' are being pulled from the computer."
"A lot of 'fake news' in electronic medical records."
"Then call the next day and speak with the nurse and make sure ALL home medications are listed correctly."

Dr. Dhand stated that this must continue throughout the stay.

"By hospital day two or three, ensure your loved one is getting up and moving if they are ready."
"Muscular deconditioning, especially over the age of 65, sets in EXTREMELY quickly, and can lead to complete loss of independence in a previously functional person. I have seen this happen many times, and it is terrible."
"Hospitals everywhere historically underinvest in mobility techs and physical therapists. Nurses sadly don’t have the time either."
"That’s why it is on you as a loved one, to make sure that your relative who is hospitalized is not becoming deconditioned and more weak. Movement is medicine!"
"Hopefully, you can walk them around the hospital floor multiple times during the day as they recover."

He urged everyone to stay on top of medications.

"Every single medication, pill or injection, that is administered in the hospital: If you are a good advocate for your loved one, I want you to politely and cordially ask the nurse:"
"1. What is it?"
"2. What is the dose?"
"3. What is it being given for?"
"I cannot overstate this enough. Be an excellent advocate and know what is going on. If something does not sound right to you, raise the alarm bells immediately and voice your concern."
"If everybody did this, it would catch many issues/mistakes and save a ton of problems."
"Do it, don’t be shy. Your loved one's health and well-being is simply too important."

Dr. Dhand also challenged everyone to advocate.

"All the way through any hospitalization of a loved one, the bottom line is: Be the BEST POSSIBLE ADVOCATE you can be."
"In my years as a hospital doctor, I can tell you that this is absolutely life-saving."
"Hospitals are busy places, and there are some terrific, hard-working professionals out there."
"Nevertheless, things fall through the cracks all the time, and many mistakes are made."
"Don’t let that be your loved one. Their health and well-being are too important. Be at the bedside as much as you can."

Most importantly, he cautioned people against what he calls the "Discharge Haze."

"Be very careful of what I call the 'Discharge Haze' when your loved one leaves the hospital, especially if they are older."
"Being discharged from the hospital, you would think that it is the best and safest time. However, it is actually one of the most dangerous statistically."
"This is because things can be very rushed. Busy hospitals are in a hurry to free up beds, and people often get pushed out before they or their families know what the follow-up plan is."
"Make no mistake, if a loved one is leaving the hospital, make sure that the discharge instructions are CRYSTAL CLEAR. No excuses whatsoever."
"1. What was wrong?"
"2. Who should we follow up with and when?"
"3. What lab tests and imaging results were abnormal, and need to be followed up?"
"4. Any recommended change to diet or lifestyle to aid recovery?"
"5. And this is the big one: What COULD go wrong over the next 72 hours, and whom should we call for help?"
"You must remember all of the above!

Dr. Dhand also detailed this in a TikTok video:

Fellow X users agreed with how important it was to be present and to advocate for their loved ones.






As alarming as all of this sounds, nurses and doctors are just as human as their patients are, and sometimes they will make mistakes. It's important for loved ones to stay vigilant, pay attention, and ask questions so that symptoms and circumstances do not slip through the cracks.

Latest News

Screenshots from @kelligt's TikTok video
Trending

Delta Passenger Stunned After Opening Complimentary Cheez-It Bag To Find Just Three Crackers Inside

Jameela Jamil; Chappell Roan
Celebrities

Jameela Jamil Just Shared A Brilliant Post About The 'Smear Campaign' Against Chappell Roan—And Other Celebs Agree

Gina Yashere; Karim Diané
TV & Movies

Cast Members Urge Fans To 'Stay Woke' After CBS Cancels Groundbreaking 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'

Druski; Screenshot of Druski from conservative MAGA women video; Erika Kirk
Celebrities

Black Comedian's Viral Video Seemingly Mocking Erika Kirk And 'Conservative Women' Has MAGA Raging Hard

More from News/science

Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
@DavidSchwartz70/X

Zohran Mamdani Just Effortlessly Shut Down A Heckler In NYC—And He's Way Too Good At This

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is earning praise for his seemingly effortless response to a heckler at a Brooklyn press conference, actually defending the person instead of attacking them directly

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has proposed no-cost childcare, free buses, freezing the rent, and building more affordable housing—all ideas that resonated with the average New Yorker during a nationwide affordability crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump with Mike Johnson and Richard Hudson
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans Just Created Yet Another Bogus Award To Give To Trump—Because Of Course They Did

Republicans have taken their adulation for President Donald Trump to new heights, presenting him with the inaugural America First award at the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) dinner on Wednesday night.

House Speaker Mike Johnson presented the award he said would now be given “annually from this point forward," referring to Trump as "suitable and fitting recipient" of the prize.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House Just Tweeted A Cryptic, Pixelated Photo Of Trump—And Dems Pounced With One of Their Own

Democrats trolled the White House after its official X account posted a pixelated photo of President Donald Trump with no context on Wednesday.

The photo the White House shared shows a pixelated Trump sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Gives Mind-Numbing Reason For Why He Voted By Mail-In Ballot After Railing Against It

Although he regularly claims mail-in ballots are used by Democrats to rig elections, President Donald Trump was called out for voting by mail in Florida's election on Tuesday—and saying it's okay that he did it because he's the "president."

Palm Beach County records show that Trump cast a mail-in ballot earlier this week in the special election for Florida’s House District 87, the district that includes his Mar-a-Lago residence. He also voted by mail in the January primary for the same race.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @berkobi reacts to his viral haircut as creator @darkheartswithstacylee laughs at the now-infamous mullet attempt.
@berkobi/TikTok; @darkheartswithstacylee/TikTok

Guy Goes Viral After Showing Off Barber's Hilariously Awful Attempt At A Mullet—And The Reactions Are Priceless

You asked for business in the front, party in the back...and got jokes everywhere.

That’s basically what happened when TikToker @berkobi walked out of the barbershop and into viral infamy, sporting what can only be described as a haircut that lost the plot halfway through.

Keep ReadingShow less