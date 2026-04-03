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Lana Del Rey's Husband Perfectly Shuts Down Troll Who Predicted Their Marriage 'Won't Last'

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After a troll on Instagram commented on a post to predict that singer Lana Del Rey's new marriage "won't last," her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, had a classy response to shut him down.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 03, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey married a relatively unknown man in 2024, leaving the pop culture media and fans struggling to find information (gossip) about her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

The pair reportedly met in 2019 while Del Rey was in Louisiana for the BUKU Music + Art Project festival and decided to take an airboat tour.

Back in 2019, Del Rey shared photos from her airboat tour on Facebook, likely unaware the man next to her would become her husband.

Dufrene is a captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur based just outside New Orleans in Des Allemands, Louisiana, giving people tours of the swamps and mangroves of the Louisiana bayou.

The company says all of their "guides (US Coast Guard Captains) commercially fish alligators, crab, & shrimp. All are lifelong residents of the bayou." Dufrene's company bio says he's been involved in shrimping.

The pair first stepped out together in September 2024, five years after their first meeting, at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Lee Foster in New York City. Del Rey and Dufrene got married themselves just weeks later.

Since then the couple have appeared together in public several times, but lead a fairly quiet married life out of the spotlight.

But Dufrene is going viral after responding to a troll who predicted their marriage wouldn’t last.

Last Friday, Del Rey posted a videos of her husband and clips and photos from their wedding and honeymoon for his birthday.

She captioned her post:

"Happy birthday week to the sweetest guy I know."

You can see her post here:

Dufrene responded to Del Rey in the comments:

"So many amazing months, weeks, days, minutes and seconds with you. You’re such an amazing wife, always making me smile and the laughter itself we share together is so heart touching. Endless love for you my precious. Thank you so so much for loving me the way you do. Never stop being you."

While most fans wished them well, one troll decided to be negative.

Replying to another person's comment, @hollingsworth.levi wrote:

"I’m sorry but the marriage won’t last. I will give it two years tops."

Considering they're about six months away from their two year anniversary, that prediction is looking unlikely.

The troll added:

"The honeymoon will soon be over, and I can’t wait because it’s affecting her music."

Dufrene responded directly to the troll, writing:

"Don’t you have a woman to give your attention and love to besides worrying about someone else’s marriage?"
"You’re just jealous of what I have and you don’t. Find love in yourself, bro. Life is easier that way."

reply to @honeymoon/Instagram

People discussed his response and their relationship in the subReddit Pop Culture Chat.

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This isn't the first time Dufrene has gone viral.

With little known about him, some fans assumed things based on his appearance, a handful of old Facebook posts, and his home in deep red Louisiana. But when a fan referred to him as Lana Del Rey's "MAGA husband," Dufrene jumped into the comments to set them straight, making it clear he's no MAGA minion, writing "No MAGA supporter here."

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