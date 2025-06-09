ABC News Anchor David Muir Offers Candid Reaction To Being Labeled A 'Daddy' By Thirsty Fans

ABC News anchor David Muir has long been one of the objects of the internet's affection, but as he revealed in a recent video, he's never been exactly sure how to take it.
Muir recently sat down with People magazine to talk about his life and career, and the mag asked him the question that's been on the mind of the internet for years.
How does Muir feel about being labeled a "daddy" by thirsty social media users?
Muir told the magazine that his friends regularly send him social media posts, especially from TikTok, labeling him as their favorite "daddy."
“People will forward TikTok videos, but only because they are laughing out loud at them and making fun of me and saying, ‘When did you become Daddy?’"
While Muir seems a bit bewildered by the whole thing, he said he's decided to own it.
"I don’t know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I’ll take it as a compliment, I think."
Oh it's definitely a compliment, Mr. Muir. As HuffPost noted, there's even an entire Tumblr blog devoted to fawning over photos of Muir called "Gimme Gimme Muir," surely a reference to the Britney Spears song "Gimme More."
Even the publication Page Six has leaned into the trend, posting a shot of Muir walking into an office set to George Michael's "Father Figure.
@pagesix
Siri, play "Daddy's Home"... 🔊🔊🔊 "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir stopped by 2025 BTIG Charity Day (you're welcome for this video)
Muir may be shocked by his "daddy" status, but the internet greeted the news with basically nothing but more thirst.
A native of Syracuse, New York, Muir began his career at the local CBS affiliate in 1994 and has been the anchor and managing editor of ABC World News Tonight since 2014.
So he's had plenty of time to earn that coveted title of the internet's "daddy," an honor he shares with actors like Pedro Pascal, Jeff Goldblum and Christopher Meloni. He's in good company!