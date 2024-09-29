People Share Cultural Traditions From Their Countries They Think Everyone Should Adopt

Different cultures developed diverse traditions, including clothes, food, and behavior. Environment played a big part in many of them.
But some could be adopted in other parts of the globe.
Reddit user Wycliffeopondo asked:
"What cultural tradition from your country do you think the world should adopt?"
Clean Pedes
"In Bali we have a tradition to wash our feet before we enter our houses and wash our feet again before we go to bed."
"Feels clean, man. No dirty feet on furniture or in bed."
~ yozoragadaisuki
A Thought That Really Counts
"My wife and I had a Chinese wedding where guests brought red envelopes of money in lieu of gifts. So nice to start our marriage with no debt."
"Through the years, we have paid back some of the money as former guests and their families have also been wed."
~ irishhighviking
So Fresh, So Clean
"Bidets. Toilets are a serious business in Japan, as I discovered."
~ Gloorplz
Voting Is A Right And Responsibility
"Australia's preferential and compulsory voting, complete with democracy sausages at polling stations."
"The sausage sizzles is an Australian institution that extends to everything. There is no event that can’t be improved with a sausage on bread."
~ arcedup and ElfBingley
"We also vote on Saturdays or by mail or by phone if you are visually impaired like me. But the Saturdays is a bit of a big deal."
"And mail for those who can't be f*cked getting off the couch on Saturday. You just need to be prepared and request your postal vote beforehand."
~ Festygrrl
Festa!
"Sagre from Italy."
"Proper town festivals, lasting a few days, with amusement attractions and real traditional food—the kind you can't find in restaurants—and fun stands and charity lotteries."
~ New_to_Siberia
Boo Who?
" Halloween in the United States."
"Y’all dress up in fun costumes and pig out on sugar while hanging with friends."
"A true holiday for everyone."
~ Marowo14
"United States' Halloween is the best."
"While the holiday itself is obviously the best part, the rest of October there's just a heightened chance that anywhere you go there will be cool decorations and someone random might be in costume."
"It makes the whole of October just fun."
~ SteamboatMcGee
Recharge
"Siestas!! Midday hourish long nap, specifically during the heat of the day, are perfect for recharging and staying productive."
~ WholesomeThyme
Recreation
"Mandatory 4-week paid vacations."
"As an American living in Germany, it’s f*cking incredible."
~ therwinther
Swim Team
"Free public pools. Nothing like grabbing your kid at the daycare after work and ending the day enjoying the nice summer evenings at the pool."
"You meet the whole neighborhood there and just enjoy life."
"Could you do it if you had to pay entry each time? Yes. Would you do it? No."
~ Vlip
GTFO
"Australia. Customer service includes telling rude customers to get the f*ck out."
~ Emergency-Twist7136
Waiting Patiently
"Queuing. Having travelled the world a decent amount, I love coming back to the UK where we wait in line for our turn."
"Japan was the best place I’ve been to for polite queuing and good manners overall."
~ No-Kitchen5780
You Deserve A Break Today
"Swedish Fika (pronounced Fee-kah)."
"Group coffee/tea break with pastries at work or with schoolmates, friends, or family."
~ erikstarck
Lifesavers
"I think this actually came from Sweden, but we have an app in Denmark that’s called Hjerteløber meaning heart runner. And what happens is if you take a CPR class, you register as certified on the app."
"Then if someone calls for a heart attack, the app pings a certain number of people in the direct vicinity. Your phone starts blasting an emergency signal and then you decide if you’re in a place where you can safely take the 'mission'."
"If you accept, you will either be directly routed to the person to perform CPR or routed to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and then the person. If you respond to the alert, the next day you will also get a follow up text asking if you’re OK or if you want to talk to someone about what happened."
"I was called once and able to accept and it was amazing, horrific, and wonderful. I was able to grab an AED and when I got there—7 minutes after the call went out—I was the third AED to arrive and someone was actively performing CPR."
"All the extra people who came were helping all the people who were there and directing the ambulance when it arrived. I don't know what happened to the person, but seeing all these people coming from every direction and running as fast as possible on a Friday night just really restored all hope in humanity."
"Also, they’ve done a lot of research on the calls and determined that it 100% is saving lives. It’s really amazing."
~ RainbowZebraGum
Public Notice
"In Argentina, when a child is found lost on any crowded beach, people around them will start to clap their hands seeking to attract attention so the family will notice and go and get the kid.
"Everybody is aware of the situation and keep an eye on the kid until they're happy reunited with their family."
~ Active_Lettuce325
Culture For Free
"Free entry to all state-owned museums."
"It's one thing I love about Ireland is you can just stroll into the National Gallery or National History museum on your lunch break or whatever for free."
~ fedupofbrick
"The United States national museums—the Smithsonian and government-related ones like the postal museum—are free."
They are fantastic. If anyone is visiting the DC area, highly recommend going to one. Public transit is good there too."
~ Great_Error_9602
What cultural practice do you recommend?