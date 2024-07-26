CrowdStrike Offers Customers $10 Gift Cards To Apologize For Outage—Except They Don't Work

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm responsible for a faulty upgrade that resulted in a worldwide outage for Windows devices last week, is saying they're sorry to customers with a $10 Uber Eats gift card.
There is one problem, though.
Just like millions of computers all over the world on July 19, they don't work.
According to several people on social media, CrowdStrike "partners" were sent an apology email with the online gift card for “the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused.”
The email went on to read:
“And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience."
The email, which according to TechCrunch was sent by chief business officer Daniel Bernard, also led partners to their "centralized Remediation Hub" where they would have access to "updates, resources, and best practices for remediation."
It ended with a cheerful:
"To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!"
An Uber Eats credit code accompanied the message.
Unfortunately for the recipients of CrowdStrike's generosity, though, the code didn't work.
When hungry partners tried to redeem the gift, they received an error message stating the card “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.”
Though the entire situation is no laughing matter, people on social media were incredibly entertained, with many expressing they couldn't believe CrowdStrike somehow managed to further butcher this global catastrophe.
Others just couldn't get over the $10 peace offering.
CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci told TechCrunch that the company did, in fact, send the Uber Eats gifts cards, and they are aware of the error message users are receiving.
“We did send these to our teammates and partners who have been helping customers through this situation."
"Uber flagged it as fraud because of high usage rates."
Hopefully it all gets sorted out soon... and at least it's not due to a faulty update.