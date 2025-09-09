Bruce Springsteen And Courteney Cox Just Had A 'Dancing In The Dark' Reunion At The U.S. Open—And The Nostalgia is Real

Though most people know actress Courteney Cox primarily from her years as Monica Geller on Friends or as Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise, those who know Cox from the old days might know that one of her first big moments was with Bruce Springsteen.
Springsteen's 1984 music video for "Dancing in the Dark" features the singer performing up on stage before showing occasional snapshots of a captivated Cox in the audience, who Springsteen gradually interacts with more and more as the video progresses.
By the end of the music video, Springsteen invites Cox up on stage, with her iconic short haircut, a cropped tank top with an American flag print, and whitewashed denim jeans, where the pair literally dance in the dark as the video comes to a close.
If you need a refresher or have never seen the music video, here you go.
Some Courteney Cox fans have always loved this little detail about her early celebrity history, cited as her first "big" role. Shortly afterwards, Cox landed a recurring role alongside Michael J. Fox in Family Ties, as well as a role in the fantasy adventure film Masters Of The Universe. It wasn't until 1994 that she was cast as Monica Geller on Friends.
So, of course, when Cox attended the U.S. Open this year, which Bruce Springsteen was also attending, fans were tickled to see the pair reunite, if only for a moment.
Springsteen was seated with his adult daughter, and the pair were surrounded by celebrities and musicians, including Ben Stiller, P!nk, Sting, Shaggy, and Christine Taylor, among others.
Cox approached the row where Springsteen was seated and spoke to him for a moment before she left, likely to go back to her seat.
You can see their interaction here:
Fans enjoyed seeing Springsteen and Cox together again, however briefly.
Though this reunion likely won't result in future music videos together, Springsteen and Cox fans need not fret.
Springsteen is currently working on the release of '82: Expanded Edition box set, and Cox is currently involved in the production and filming of Scream 7, so we have projects to look forward to for both of them!