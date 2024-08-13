Colin Jost Gives Fans Hilarious Update After Speculation Gnarly Foot Injury Cut His Olympics Short

After speculation that a foot injury led Colin Jost to be sent home early from the Olympics, the SNL star took to social media to hilariously clear the air.
The "Weekend Update" anchor was in Tahiti to cover surfing for the 2024 Olympic games in Paris where he almost immediately stumbled onto some bad fortune... well, onto some coral reef.
Jost shared a photo to Instagram showing the damage after some coral reef had cut his foot in several places upon his arrival and wrote in the caption:
"This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me"
Just a few days later, the comedian updated fans with a photo of his bandaged foot, writing:
"You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes."
Jost actually suffered a staph infection from the injury as well as an ear infection while he was in Tahiti.
And then suddenly his time at the Olympics was over, with many speculating that NBC sent him home early because of his foot injury.
But yesterday, Jost addressed those rumors and claimed that was not the case at all, although his hysterical reasons for not being seen or heard commentating likely weren't factual, either.
In a video shared from Malta, the writer and actor first shared messages he received following his injury which included the likes of "DUDE... Are you OK?!" and "Heard your foot fell off."
Jost said:
"I’m actually fine."
He continued, hilariously clearing the air about those rumors:
"Despite what big media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t ‘sent home’ from the Olympics."
"NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here, to the island of Malta!”
He then quipped:
“But the real reason I’m in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks so they thought I would fit right in."
You can see his video below.
People on social media were definitely entertained by his update, but they were also happy to hear Jost is doing okay following his injuries.
Many believe Jost's bad luck will provide some great "Weekend Update" content.
Others, however, shared their concern and urged him to keep an eye on his foot.
Though many felt Jost's time covering the Olympics was cut short, NBC told USA Todaythat was actually the opposite of what happened.
"Colin stayed longer than originally planned."
"The competition ran long due to weather."
"He had a great time, and everyone was thrilled with his coverage from Tahiti."
We're just glad he's okay!