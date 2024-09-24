Chris Martin Surprises Fans By Singing Coldplay In Hilarious Disguise At Las Vegas Karaoke Bar

An incognito Chris Martin surprised a local crowd at a Las Vegas karaoke bar when he sang in front of unsuspecting bargoers.
The 47-year-old, who won 7 Grammys and 9 Brit Awards as part of Coldplay, showed up bespectacled and in a wig and took to the small stage inside Dino's Lounge.
He held a red balloon while performing a cut from Coldplay's upcoming Moon Music album called “All My Love."
You can watch the disguised singer performing his band's new ballad here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Dino's Instagram page posted two videos, one of which captured Martin from the side of the stage thanking the establishment and delighted fans who never expected to breathe the same air as the popular singer/songwriter at such an intimate venue.
A second video showed Martin removing his glasses and shaggy wig to show the patrons they really did see The Chris Martin.
Dino's alluded to the possibility that the performance was part of Coldplay's new music video.
They wrote in the caption:
"THANK YOU CHRIS MARTIN @coldplay FOR CHOOSING US TO RECORD YOUR MUSIC VIDEO WITH 🤯"
"SUCH A VIRAL MOMENT. BIGGEST SURPRISE OF THE YEAR."
"Thank you again for being such a cool dude," they continued, adding:
"Good luck on the new album & we hope to see you in the future."
Lucky fans who got to witness the unannounced special performance shared their footage online.
Social media users loved to see it.
Some fans would never be fooled by the ruse.
He wasn't easily let off the hook for his outfit.
Moon Music is set for an October 4 release.
It is the British band's tenth studio album.
Coldplay recently shared a heartwarming live experience for fans during this year's Glastonbury Festival when Martin brought out actor Michael J. Fox to duet together for a surprise stage performance of "Fix You" from the band's third studio album, X&Y.
In September, Martin brought on stage a trans fan named James during a concert in Dublin after the singer saw him holding an emotional sign in the crowd that read, "Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.”