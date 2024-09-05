Chris Martin Shares Powerful Moment On Stage With Trans Fan Who Said Coldplay 'Saved My Life'

Chris Martin of Coldplay shared a special moment with a trans fan during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.
While performing, Martin saw a sign from a fan named James that said, “Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.” Martin invited James up, and they shared a touching conversation.
James told Martin how much Coldplay’s music helped him. Martin replied, “You saved my life too. We need you as much as you need us.”
Coldplay then performed “Magic” at James’ request.
Fans praised the band for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, with Martin waving a Pride flag during a past performance.
People were charmed by the wholesome moment.
A lot of people confessed to shedding a few tears.
Martin's gesture was not overlooked by other transgender fans.
Not all the feedback was positive, unfortunately, but the overwhelming majority of commenters were supportive.
If nothing else, this moment cemented Coldplay as good people.
More than Martin's gesture, people who were at the event will remember James' smile.
Coldplay is on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which travels to Australia next.