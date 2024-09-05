Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Chris Martin Shares Powerful Moment On Stage With Trans Fan Who Said Coldplay 'Saved My Life'

Chris Martin & James
@ColdplayUK_/X

The Coldplay frontman brought a trans fan named James on stage during a recent Coldplay concert in Dublin after seeing his emotional sign in the crowd.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 05, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Chris Martin of Coldplay shared a special moment with a trans fan during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

While performing, Martin saw a sign from a fan named James that said, “Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.” Martin invited James up, and they shared a touching conversation.

James told Martin how much Coldplay’s music helped him. Martin replied, “You saved my life too. We need you as much as you need us.”

Coldplay then performed “Magic” at James’ request.

Fans praised the band for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, with Martin waving a Pride flag during a past performance.

People were charmed by the wholesome moment.


A lot of people confessed to shedding a few tears.



Martin's gesture was not overlooked by other transgender fans.

Not all the feedback was positive, unfortunately, but the overwhelming majority of commenters were supportive.


If nothing else, this moment cemented Coldplay as good people.



More than Martin's gesture, people who were at the event will remember James' smile.

Coldplay is on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which travels to Australia next.

Latest News

More from News/lgbtq

A man pulling a dollar bill out of a wallet
person getting 1 U.S. dollar banknote in wallet
Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

People Explain Which Tips And Tricks Save Them The Most Time And Money

There are very few people on earth who don't find themselves beholden to a budget, or figuring out ways to reduce their spending.

Most of the time, people feel the only way to save money is by making considerable compromises they would rather not, such as walking in lieu of taking the bus or subway.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and "friends" from anti-Trump ad
Psycho PAC/YouTube

Brutal New Ad Uses The Words Of Trump's Own 'Friends' Against Him—And Oof!

Conservative attorney George Conway had social media users cheering after his Anti-Psychopath PAC used the words of former President Donald Trump's own Republican "friends" against him.

The video, titled "Trump is Crazy: All His Friends Agree," was published early Wednesday morning. It includes criticisms about Trump from such top Republicans as Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) as well as William Barr, his former attorney general who pushed back against his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from Australia Zoo's interview with Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Australia Zoo/YouTube

Bindi Irwin Speaks Out After Constantly Being Asked By Fans When She'll Have More Kids

Content Warning: Pregnancy Complications, Endometriosis

No matter how tough, complicated, or controversial the question, we can always depend on the Australian Irwin clan to offer a heartfelt response and to turn it into a teachable moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Screenshot of Trump supporters leaving a Trump rally
@patriottakes/X; PTL Radio Show

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Claiming He Does The 'Impossible' At His Rallies

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked after claiming it's "virtually impossible" to speak at his rallies for so long without anyone leaving, and he got instantly fact-checked.

In a conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, who asked Trump about the difference between success in business and in politics, Trump implied that his ability to captivate audiences ensures that people stay engaged during his rallies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy Corgan
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Corgan Shows Off His 'Port Wine' Birthmarks To Highlight Body Positivity In Powerful Post

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan shared a photo of the birthmarks on his arm in an effort to embrace the uniqueness that makes each of us special in a powerful Instagram post embracing body positivity.

The 57-year-old singer and songwriter, a member of the Smashing Pumpkins since 1988, posted a photo of him proudly displaying his "port wine" birthmarks on his left forearm.

Keep ReadingShow less