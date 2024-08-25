Skip to content
TikToker Asks For Chappell Roan To Be Played During MRI—But Gets Something Else Entirely

Screenshots of @aggomusic's TikTok video; Chappell Roan
@eggomusic/TikTok; Dana Jacobs/WireImage

TikToker @eggomusic sounded off in a viral video after the MRI technician misheard her request to listen to Chappell Roan, and instead put on Chaperone, a decidedly darker artist.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 25, 2024
A woman on TikTok was in for a surprise when she asked for Chappell Roan to be played during her MRI but ended up listening to a much darker artist by the name of Chaperone instead.

TikToker @eggomusic sounded off in a video following her MRI, and while she undoubtedly experienced a much different 25 minutes than she anticipated, the internet was highly entertained.

The creator began her video:

"You guys. I just got an an MRI."
"And if you didn't know, MRI machines are very loud and so at least at the place I go to they ask you what music you want to listen to while you're in the exam."
"And they give you these big old headphones, whatever."

She then explained that she had the option to listen to her music of choice.

"So they asked me this time and I was like oh can you just play anything? And they were like yeah we have Pandora."
"So I said OK put on Chappell Roan radio."

Solid pick.

Sadly for the TikToker, however, the 1980s synth-pop-inspired Chappell Roan was not serenading her for the nearly half hour she was trapped in the imaging machine.

No, instead, the technician mistook "Chappell Roan" for "Chaperone" and proceeded to play music described as "dark ambient."

The TikToker continued:

"With 143 monthly listeners on Spotify. So imagine my shock when instead of 'Pink Pony Club' vibes, I'm met with this."
"And I have to lay there for 25 minutes completely still to this."

You can watch below.

@eggomusic

utterly thrilling mri experience thank you chaperone 🩷 @chappell roan #chappellroan#chaperone#pinkponyclub#midwestprincess#goodluckbabe#mri#viral#storytime#foryou#egg

@eggomusic's TikTok has been seen more than 2.5 million times already, and most viewers could understand why the TikToker would be terrified.

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

They did, however, find her story quite funny.

@eggomusic/TikTok


@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

Others shared their own MRI music stories.

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

@eggomusic/TikTok

We're so sorry the TikToker didn't get her Chappell Roan, but it sure did make for a great story!

