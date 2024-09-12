Chappell Roan Dedicates Best New Artist Award At VMAs To 'All The Queer Kids In The Midwest'

Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan accepted the coveted award last night at the MTV Video Music Awards and didn't make the moment entirely about herself.
The American singer and songwriter, whose 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess slow-burned its way to the top of the charts, dedicated her award to the LGBTQ+ community who were instrumental in her commercial success.
Roan excitedly approached the stage draped in medieval knight-inspired chainmail armor and hood and read her pre-written speech from her diary upon receiving the Moon Person statue.
“Can you believe it? We’re at the VMAs!” she exclaimed in the joyous moment.
Roan continued, thanking MTV, her record company Island Records, family, and friends for the honor.
“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop," she said as the crowd cheered.
The 26-year-old continued:
“To the gays, who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate … for all the queer kids in the midwest watching right now, I see you."
"I understand you, because I am one of you.”
She concluded by telling our oft-marginalized community members:
"Don't ever let anyone ever tell you that you can't be exactly who you want to be."
Fans were living for her proud moment.
Roan literally set New York’s UBS Arena stage on fire with her hotly anticipated VMA debut performance, singing her breakout hit “Good Luck, Babe!” wearing an outfit channeling Joan of Arc. Her look has been described as heavily inspired by drag, and Wednesday evening was no exception.
To kick off the performance, she aimed a crossbow at a majestic castle set piece behind her, launched the arrow, and set it ablaze, setting the number into motion backed by her army of medieval knight dancers.
The performance was fire!
You can watch it here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Viewers thought her number was lit.
The Los Angeles Times once described Roan as “L.A.’s queer pop superstar in the making," and MTV heralded her official arrival Wednesday night when she beat out five artists in the category for Best New Artist, including Tyla and Gracie Abrams.
She was also up for MTV Push Performance of the Year for her popular track “Red Wine Supernova,” but the honor ultimately went to K-pop girl group Le Sserafim for the song “EASY.”
Inspired by 80s synth-pop with lyrical themes of sexual liberation and unapologetic embracing of queer acceptance, Roan, who is a native of Willard, Missouri, first emerged on the music scene in 2014 when she signed at 17 to Atlantic Records after being discovered on YouTube for her original song "Die Young."
She hit the big time with her music career when her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princessre-entered the Billboard 200 in June 2024.
She gained millions of new fans thanks in part to her viral performances at Coachella and Gov Ball, and even got the attention of fellow music artist Adele, who praised her music during a concert.
As an advocate and role model for the queer community, Roan also earned the admiration of LGBTQ+ entertainers such as SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, who came out as "one of those late-in-life lesbians." Zamata praised and adopted Roan's privacy principle about setting boundaries for crazed and entitled fans after being constantly harassed.
Roan previously penned a powerful statement calling out fans for "predatory behavior" as her fame skyrocketed this summer.
"I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you sh*t," she wrote in part, adding:
"I chose this career path because because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”
The 2024 VMAs was hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.
Other highlight performances included Eminem as the opening act and Vanguard honoree Katy Perry's medley of the best hits spanning her career.