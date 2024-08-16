Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Adele Just Discovered Rising Pop Star Chappell Roan—And She Thinks She's 'F**king Brilliant'

Adele; Chappell Roan
Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Dana Jacobs/WireImage

Adele gushed about the rising singer-songwriter during her residency in Munich, Germany, in a sweet clip that has gone viral.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 16, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

UK singer Adele sang the praises of newly emerged pop sensation and fellow music artist Chappell Roan at a recent show during her current residency in Munich, Germany.

Roan is a 26-year-old American singer/songwriter who was discovered on YouTube in 2014 with her first uploaded original song, "Die Young." She was signed at 17 to Atlantic Records shortly thereafter.

But it wasn't until June of this year when her 2023 solo debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess re-entered the Billboard 200 and gained a cult following when her songs “Good Luck,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and “Hot to Go!" charted simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roan reached commercial success after some of the biggest crowds gathered at Coachella and Governors Ball to watch her perform, helped by her supporting act on Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour.

“Chappell Roan is her name, yes?” Adele addressed the audience at her show on Wednesday, August 14.

The multi-Grammy winner justified her name-dropping and explained:

“I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was one of my friend’s playlists."
"And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday. All day long."
"She is spectacular, and it turns out, she’s not just got one song. She’s got, like, seven f*cking brilliant songs."

You can watch a clip shared by Pop Crave, here.

The "Set Fire to the Rain" singer continued:

"I think she’s absolutely amazing. I’m very excited for her, but my friend also said she’s a bit scared."
"So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you’re phenomenal. Anyway, that’s all I’ve done this week is discover Chappell Roan.”

Fans were here for the shout-out and the female artist supporting another female singer who has arrived on the music scene.












Adele will be performing the last of her "one off" Adele in Munich shows on August 16, 23, 24, 30, and 31, after which she plans on taking a break from performing.

As Roan is being catapulted into stardom, she expressed being overwhelmed at how quickly she was becoming a household name in the music industry.

"I think my career is just kind of going really fast and it's really hard to keep up," she said at a June concert, adding:

"I'm just being honest, I'm having a hard time today. [...] This is all I've ever wanted—it's just heavy sometimes."

Nevertheless, she seems along for the ride and assured fans that she is thrilled at her level of success.

Latest News

Royce White
2024 Election

Ex-NBA Player Who Just Won Minnesota GOP Primary Calls Women 'Too Mouthy' In Resurfaced Clip

More from Entertainment/music

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Newsmax

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Claiming Americans 'Never Had It So Good' As When He Was President

Speaking at an event in Asheville, North Carolina, former President Donald Trump tried to claim that Americans "never had it so good" as they did at the end of his term in January of 2021—only to be bluntly fact-checked in the process.

The speech was meant to offer a platform for Trump to discuss his economic proposals but quickly devolved into a typical Trump campaign rally characterized by lies and distortions, this time about the state of the country under his leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
person holding stethoscope
Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Most Heartbreaking Diagnosis They Ever Made

Working in healthcare can be very rewarding. But it can also be heartbreaking.

There's no escaping the fact humans get sick or old and we all eventually die. Having to deliver bad news to a patient is often upsetting for the person delivering the news as well as the recipient.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE, James Devaney/GC Images/GettyImages

Harris Campaign Hilariously Previews Trump's 'Public Meltdown' Press Conference With Trolling Press Release

The campaign team for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz just delivered a masterclass in political trolling.

The Harris/Walz team issued a mock "media advisory" press release mocking former Republican President Donald Trump's planned Thursday press conference from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to "ramble incoherently" and "spread lies in public but from a different home."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Reynolds as "Deadpool" with canine costar Peggy
@vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Dogpool Was Movie's 'Intimacy Coordinator' In Hilarious Tribute Post

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his Dogpool costar in Deadpool & Wolverine and joked that the 5-year-old pug and Chinese crested mix with a protruding tongue was the Marvel movie's "intimacy coordinator."

In the Deadpool threequel, Wade Wilson is instantly smitten with the canine, whose owner is a Deadpool variant named Nicepool (also played by Reynolds), when he first sees her in the Void.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Walz; JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Fox News

Walz Rips Vance For Claiming Abortion Rights Isn't A 'Normal' Thing Suburban Women Care About

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz used Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance's own words against him when Vance shared his take on abortion rights during a Fox News interview.

During her interview with ex-President Donald Trump's running mate, Fox host Laura Ingraham mentioned a friend who expressed concern over why “suburban women” were so concerned about abortion rights now since it's not being "banned nationally."

Keep ReadingShow less