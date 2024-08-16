Adele Just Discovered Rising Pop Star Chappell Roan—And She Thinks She's 'F**king Brilliant'

UK singer Adele sang the praises of newly emerged pop sensation and fellow music artist Chappell Roan at a recent show during her current residency in Munich, Germany.
Roan is a 26-year-old American singer/songwriter who was discovered on YouTube in 2014 with her first uploaded original song, "Die Young." She was signed at 17 to Atlantic Records shortly thereafter.
But it wasn't until June of this year when her 2023 solo debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess re-entered the Billboard 200 and gained a cult following when her songs “Good Luck,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and “Hot to Go!" charted simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.
Roan reached commercial success after some of the biggest crowds gathered at Coachella and Governors Ball to watch her perform, helped by her supporting act on Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour.
“Chappell Roan is her name, yes?” Adele addressed the audience at her show on Wednesday, August 14.
The multi-Grammy winner justified her name-dropping and explained:
“I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was one of my friend’s playlists."
"And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday. All day long."
"She is spectacular, and it turns out, she’s not just got one song. She’s got, like, seven f*cking brilliant songs."
You can watch a clip shared by Pop Crave, here.
The "Set Fire to the Rain" singer continued:
"I think she’s absolutely amazing. I’m very excited for her, but my friend also said she’s a bit scared."
"So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you’re phenomenal. Anyway, that’s all I’ve done this week is discover Chappell Roan.”
Fans were here for the shout-out and the female artist supporting another female singer who has arrived on the music scene.
Adele will be performing the last of her "one off" Adele in Munich shows on August 16, 23, 24, 30, and 31, after which she plans on taking a break from performing.
As Roan is being catapulted into stardom, she expressed being overwhelmed at how quickly she was becoming a household name in the music industry.
"I think my career is just kind of going really fast and it's really hard to keep up," she said at a June concert, adding:
"I'm just being honest, I'm having a hard time today. [...] This is all I've ever wanted—it's just heavy sometimes."
Nevertheless, she seems along for the ride and assured fans that she is thrilled at her level of success.