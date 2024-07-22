'Celebrity Family Feud' Question About Greatest Rapper Of All Time Sparks Intense Debate

People online were shocked by answers during recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud, and honestly, their arguments were more than valid.
Celebrity contestants Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor, along with their families, struggled to fill the board housing survey results of the "greatest rapper of all time"... but it wasn't completely their fault.
And people on social media agreed.
Responses such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Nas and Drake were all met with giant red exes.
Tupac was eventually guessed and showed up as number two.
By the end of the round, three blanks remained.
After all the tiles were turned, the 100 people surveyed had decided Snoop Dogg (at No. 1), Tupac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Jay-Z are the GOATS of rap.
You can watch the round below.
To put it mildly, viewers were completely bewildered by the results.
Many wanted to know where Family Feud found these 100 people to survey.
And while some agreed with the rappers included on the list, they definitely did not agree with their rankings.
And many argued the list was wrong altogether.
We've seen more than a fair share of questionable responses over the years, but ... yeah. This one is wild.