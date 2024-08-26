Skip to content
Cardi B Speaks Out To Shut Down Internet Speculation That She's Bleaching Her Skin

Cardi B
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

The pregnant rapper clapped back on X after a user reposted a picture Cardi B had shared in which she looks paler than normal, wondering if she's been bleaching her skin.

AB Keith
Aug 26, 2024
Cardi B fired back at online accusations that she bleaches her skin.

Last week, a user on X, formerly Twitter, retweeted a recent photo of the pregnant rapper, and asked:

"Has Cardi been bleaching her skin? 😳"

Almost immediately, Cardi B reposted the tweet and swiftly shut down the speculation.

"Bleaching while pregnant 😒😒😒? Why must yall be so dumb ?"
"Actually NO !"
"I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy …."
"PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A**HOLE!"

@iamcardib/X

Fans on social media commended the "I Like It" rapper for calling out the speculation.








Others encouraged her to pay no mind to online haters.




Cardi B revealed her pregnancy with her third child on Instagram earlier this month.

In a post shared on August 1, she wrote:

"With every ending comes a new beginning!"
"I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"
"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"
"It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

Cardi B's pregnancy announcement came just one day after filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset. The couple also shares son Wave Set, 2½, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6.

And the mom-to-be is expecting yet another bundle of joy in the coming months: a second album.

Despite her vow to "relax" this year, Cardi B tweeted last month:

"I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness…"
"I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album.."
"Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do but I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR."
"Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down ❤️ I love yall"

Congratulations, Cardi B...on both of your expected arrivals!

four children in muddy boots standing on dirt during daytime
The Funniest Lies People Believed As A Kid

Screenshots from @my_socalled_life's TikTok video
Woman Puts Neighbor On Blast After His Gripe About Their Property Line Backfired On Him Hard

