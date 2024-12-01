Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Boyfriend's Detailed 'Christmas Extravaganza' Itinerary

A woman on TikTok divided viewers after sharing her boyfriend's incredibly detailed—and packed—"New York City Christmas Extravaganza" itinerary.
TikToker Nicolette (@nicolettesteph) sparked quite the debate when she took to the platform to reveal the "Christmas activities" her boyfriend meticulously planned for them, leaving many romantics, Christmas enthusiasts and Type-A's swooning and others rolling their eyes.
The TikToker began her video speaking with a screenshot of the couple's agenda in the background.
"So I just opened up my text messages from my boyfriend to this."
"What you see here is a whole a** itinerary... What we're doing for Christmas activities."
The couple lives in NYC, so, as the TikToker noted, it makes perfect sense to enjoy the local festivities.
They decided to set aside a day to partake in the holiday cheer the city has to offer, but Nicolette had no idea her boyfriend would take his planning to the extreme.
She proceeded to share the invitation with viewers.
The top reads:
"You are cordially invited to attend a New York City Christmas Extravaganza on... Saturday, December 7th, 2024."
Underneath, all the stops, times and activities are mapped out.
"So first, we're getting breakfast [Buvette]: 10 a.m. Ice skating [Central Park]: 12 p.m."
The list continues with lunch at Bryant Park Christmas Market (do not sleep on the Raclette), hot chocolate at 4:00, 5:00 cocktails at Le Chalet and dinner in the West Village with two available options: "French cozy fondue chocolate vibe" or an "American cozy tasting menu."
But her boyfriend wasn't done yet.
"And then we're gonna go home and make gingerbread houses and watch a movie. A Christmas movie."
And if they're "feeling crazy and up for it," they also have the options to make ornaments and bake cookies or go to a Broadway show or a botanical garden."
The TikToker finished:
"Well done. Well done."
She captioned her video:
"literally the best person ever"
You can watch below.
WARNING: NSFW language
@nicolettesteph
literally the best person ever #nyc #christmas #nycchristmasitinerary #greenscreen #boyfriend #hehe had to edit out the address and re-post 😭
While many viewers thought the gesture was insanely thoughtful and incredibly romantic...
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
...others believed it was a bit over the top and, frankly, unachievable.
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
A few think the TikToker's boyfriend left one item off the list.
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
@nicolettesteph/TikTok
But the TikToker is definitely excited about the "Extravaganza," and that's all that really matters.