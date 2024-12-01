Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Boyfriend's Detailed 'Christmas Extravaganza' Itinerary

Although, to be fair, moose calves are gangly and awkward, but not really ugly.

Giphy

Plenty of people do find them adorable.

It's sort of like another saying, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." What one person finds unattractive may actually be appealing to someone else.

Reddit user J6dee asked:

"What’s the oddest thing you find attractive?"

Vampires Or Werewolves

"Well shaped canine teeth."

~ Reasonable-Food4834

Giphy

Sweater Weather

"I have a thing for giant turtleneck sweaters. Like monster, chunky, mohair sweaters with massive collars."

"I get absolutely bricked the second I see a woman wearing any amount of wool."

"I used to be ashamed of it, now I embrace it."

~ patmulligans

Giphy

Cyrano de Bergerac

"Guys with large noses. Not even in a kinky way."

"I just find men with large noses a million times more attractive."

~ Measurement_Think

Giphy

Guffaw

"I'm all about people with quirky laughs."

"They're so genuine and kinda make everything more fun."

~ hope_love__

Giphy

Aquiline

"When people have that bump in the middle of their noses."

~ Himkako

Giphy

Frog Gigging

"Women who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty and will catch frogs at 3am from the lake."

~ GIgroundhog

Giphy

Parking Permit

"Men that can back up a vehicle into a parking space with confidence."

"Very attractive."

~ Dismal-Ad-1148

Giphy

Velma, Not Daphne

"I love girls with glasses."

"I even ask girls to leave their glasses on during sex."

~ beefstewforyou

Giphy

Shy Guy

"Awkward, shy and anxious men."

"The ones that are usually quiet and somewhat reserved, but get them talking about something they're passionate about and they light up and infodump with glee and passion."

"Oooooof..."

~ monkees4va

Giphy

Leg Day

"You know the calf muscle and how sometimes when standing in a certain position the muscle kind of flexes and you see the muscle line?

"I love seeing that on women in high heels."

~ Odd-Today9289

Giphy

Special Interest

"I think it's oddly attractive when someone has a passion for something really niche, like collecting vintage typewriters or being super into obscure music genres."

"It shows they’ve got depth and uniqueness!"

~ redfeetqueen

Giphy

Trapezius Flex

"When he puts his hands on the back of his head when laying down, sh*t drives me crazy."

~ Cold-North-5856

Giphy

Wheezing

"When girls laugh so hard they can't breathe."

~ ItzLuzzyBaby

Giphy

Aging Gracefully

"Crow's feet on a man's eyes when he smiles."

~ KiwiNervous8740

"All of the dudes above 40 that read this just got a little spring in their step."

~ NickFurious82

Giphy

Seriously?

"Girls who are very serious. I don’t know why."

"When they finally loosen up a bit around you it feels like you’ve made it into some secret exclusive club. The 'I made the girl who scares people laugh' club."

"It should probably be called the scary girl thinks I’m a dork club. But I can dream."

~ mathcriminalrecord

Giphy

Is there a trait or thing that you find attractive that most people don’t?