Marvel Fan Updates Iconic 'Avengers: Endgame' Scene For Kamala Harris—And It's Truly Epic

Screenshots of @@MichiganDems's take on "Avengers"
@@MichiganDems/X

An X user made an epic update to a scene from 'Avengers: Endgame' of all the Avengers assembling to defeat Thanos—and Democratic voters are fired up.

A Marvel fan brilliantly updated a key Avengers scene with a political twist in a viral video showing the superheroes going into battle against Thanos' army. However, the characters are not as we remember them from the films.

Leading the charge in this fan-made recasting for the epic MCU battle, a timely parallel to the real-life fight to preserve our democracy, is none other than Democratic Vice President and presumptive Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, as Captain America.

The pro-Harris viral clip shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @yourlittledogtwo used footage from 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but overlaid text onto the characters with the names of notable political figures and supporters.

Here's the clip.

In addition to Captain America posing as our Democratic frontrunner, Wakandan leaders Okoye, T'Challa/Black Panther, and Shuri were represented, respectively, as "Black leaders"; the "KHive"–a hashtag used to describe supporters of VP Haris; and "AKA"–the nation's oldest sorority, Black Alpha Kappa, of which Harris is a lifetime member after pledging as a fourth-year student at Howard University in Washington DC.

Other assembling Avengers included Dr. Strange as Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, Mantis as Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Spider-Man as Democratic U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

Malevolent warlord Thanos embodied former Republican President and GOP nominee Donald Trump, right-wing news channel Fox News, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk—who just endorsed Trump despite their history of periodic online squabbling.

Emotional MCU fans approved of this epic Marvel politicking backing Harris in the race to defeat Trump and lead the White House.







People named their favorite clip highlights.



The clip was a slight variation on a similar pro-Harris video shared by the official X account for the Michigan Democratic Party on July 24.

Their video depicted Dr. Strange as former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Peter Parker representing the youth vote, and Thor as progressive leader Bernie Sanders, all joined by liberal demographics advocating for various causes, including reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

"Trump wants to divide us," wrote Michigan Democrats in the video's caption, adding:

"He wants you to feel alone, hopeless. He wants you to believe his victory is...inevitable. It's true — no one can win alone."
"But we're not alone. When we come together, we will triumph against any odds. Let's unite behind @KamalaHarris."
"America, ASSEMBLE."

Team Kamala Harris 2024 has assembled to fight for our freedoms and to protect the future of our democracy.

Now it's up to us to do our part by heading to the polls in November.

