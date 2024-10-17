Skip to content
Anne Hathaway Endorses Harris While Belting Out Queen Song For Broadway Fundraiser

Screenshot of Anne Hathaway; Kamala Harris
Yay Show Vids/YouTube; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Oscar winner sang Queen's Somebody to Love, a song she also belted out in the 2004 movie Ella Enchanted, during a Broadway for Harris fundraiser on Monday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 17, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Academy Award-winning actor Anne Hathaway endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris while belting out Queen's "Somebody to Love," a song she also sang in the 2004 movie Ella Enchanted, during for a Broadway for Harris fundraiser on Monday.

A video from the fundraiser captured Hathaway on stage wearing a black shimmery tuxedo jacket, matching shorts, and thigh-high leather boots as she voiced her support for Harris ahead of November's presidential election.

Before she broke out into song, she said:

“In case you didn’t know, I am voting for Kamala. Is anyone else here voting for Kamala?”
“America is a very big place and not everybody is decided, especially in an election like this when passions are rightly so intense because the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s still very important to remember that you have to meet people where they’re at."
“We thought that it might be nice to make a little space tonight for the undecided voter and contemplate a question that they might be struggling with."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Hathaway last sang the song in the 2004 film Ella Enchanted, in which she played the titular character.

Many loved her performance—to say nothing of her endorsement.


The Broadway for Harris fundraiser featured an impressive lineup of performers, including Hathaway, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Ana Gasteyer, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, and others. The event was part of a broader initiative led by Broadway for Harris, a volunteer coalition of theater professionals and supporters working to elect Harris, Walz, and Democratic candidates in key races this November.

This grassroots organization is committed to increasing voter participation in swing districts by organizing fundraising events featuring Broadway talent. To date, Broadway for Harris has rallied hundreds of volunteers, made over 150,000 calls, and knocked on more than 11,000 doors in swing districts in Pennsylvania.

