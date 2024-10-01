Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Anna Delvey Raises Eyebrows After Accusing 'Dancing With The Stars' Of 'Exploiting' Her

Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey
ABC

The con artist accused the reality dancing competition show of being "predatory," alleging she wasn't given a "fair chance" by viewers or the judges before she was eliminated.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 01, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

While convicted con artist Anna Delvey said she took "Nothing!" from her time on Dancing with the Stars, she insisted the show gained a great deal from her appearance.

More specifically, Delvey claimed that the production team "exploited" her and her past for views, and that her elimination was an act of discrimination.

For their introductory performance, Anna Delvey and pro partner Ezra Sosa danced a cha cha to Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and scored 18 out of 30 possible points. The next week, they performed a quickstep to KT Tunstall's "Suddenly I See," and were eliminated at the end of the night, which was the first official week of the competition.

Due to Delvey's multiple convictions of grand larceny and theft of services in 2017 and 2019, fans of the show were furious to discover that she had been cast for the 33rd season.

But it wasn't just the public's negative reception that gave Delvey pause.

"It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges' given their nonsensical scoring."
"It's supposed to be a dance competition and not a popularity contest."

You can watch Delvey and Sosa's closing routine here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Delvey later revealed that, despite taking "nothing" from the competition herself, she felt the production team had "exploited" her for views.

"I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention."
"It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better, yet they chose to disregard that."

Delvey ultimately found the whole experience to be disappointing and limiting.

"You guys told me what I'm supposed to do. I tried to do it, and then I still was rejected. And, I'm taking away nothing. This is what I'm taking away from it, because your advice was worthless."
"I felt like, well, they were building me up. It felt like they put so much effort, trying to get me on the show, to make me feel comfortable, just to... eliminate me this early."
"I'm trying to start a new chapter, moving past mistakes I made and regret when I was much younger. I'm not sure when people will finally afford me that second chance and stop persecuting me so I have the opportunity to move on with my life."

Her dance partner, Sosa, stood up for her.

"What she did was not right, but nobody deserves the amount of hate she's getting."
"Everyone deserves a second chance."

Fans of DWTS mocked Delvey for accusing someone of exploitation.










After her high-profile convictions, DWTS fans felt—understandably—that Delvey had spent enough time in the spotlight. And when there are so many qualified and worthy contestants waiting in the wings for their turn, giving her space on the beloved show was, perhaps, too much to ask.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Barbra Streisand Shares Touching Tribute To Her 'A Star Is Born' Costar Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand paid a sweet tribute to her A Star is Born costar Kris Kristofferson after his death over the weekend.

Streisand, 82, co-produced and starred in the 1976 remake of the musical romantic drama and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role playing an unknown singer and love interest to Kristofferson's established rockstar character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zachary Levi; Donald Trump
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Zachary Levi Sparks Backlash From Fans After Throwing His Support Behind Trump

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi was criticized by his fans after he endorsed former President Donald Trump at a Reclaim America Tour in Dearborn, Michigan, admitting that it might be "career suicide."

Levi, who previously backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the election before Kennedy dropped out, said “in a perfect world... perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” but nonetheless expressed his support for Trump while preparing to interview Kennedy and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in October 2022 before going full MAGA.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Devastation from Hurricane Helene in Georgia
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images; Megan Varner/Getty Images

MTG Ripped For Attending Alabama Football Game With Trump After Hurricane Devastated Georgia

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash after she was photographed alongside former President Donald Trump at the Alabama-Georgia college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday instead of helping with the recovery effort in Georgia following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene struck Florida on Thursday, then barreled through large sections of the southern and eastern U.S., resulting in at least 116 deaths and widespread destruction of homes and property.

Keep ReadingShow less
Randy Rainbow as Taylor Swift; Donald Trump
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

Randy Rainbow Hilariously Skewers Trump With Perfect Taylor Swift Parody Video

Musical internet comedian Randy Rainbow is back once again, but this time he's veered away from showtunes toward the most famous music star in the world, Taylor Swift.

Rainbow's latest video skewers Donald Trump's debate performance against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris with an expertly rewritten version of Swift's hit "Blank Space."

Keep ReadingShow less
twins in matching rainbow suits
frank mckenna on Unsplash

Identical Twins Break Down The Biggest Differences Between Them

Like most of us, I went to elementary and high school with multiple sets of twins. There were two sets in my class—identical sisters and fraternal brothers.

The brothers were never mistaken for each other. One was a stockier blond while the other was a taller brunette.

Keep ReadingShow less