Anna Delvey's One-Word Response To 'DWTS' Host's Question Leaves Partner Stunned

Dancing with the Stars is one of those programs that some people watch not just because of the dance moves, but because of the backstories of the competitors and what their pasts bring to their dance.
But while we've seen actors, zookeepers, parents, and grievers compete on the show, fans haven't watched a convicted con artist twirl across the stage before.
33-year-old Anna Delvey rose to notoriety when she posed as a wealthy German heiress and used her faux social standing to trick wealthy people out of their money and investments. In 2017, she was convicted of first, second, and third degrees of grand larceny, and she was again convicted of theft of services in 2019.
Delvey was released in 2021, and Dancing with the Stars fans were shocked when she was accepted to perform during the latest season of the show, opposite her pro-partner Ezra Sosa.
Throughout her time on the show, Delvey appeared tough and apathetic.
Sosa reflected on his partner's persona:
"On my end, I was feeling so much positivity. On my partner's end, she wasn't receiving the same."
"I think the hardest part of my day after [the] press line, she was reading the comments and we couldn't find her. They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I've never seen her like that, and it broke my heart.”
"Although Anna does put up this tough exterior, it's obviously a defense mechanism."
True to that "tough exterior" or "defense mechanism," Delvey had an unsurprising reaction when she was eliminated.
At the end of the 24th episode of the season, Delvey was eliminated from the competition, and when she was asked what she would take away from this experience, she had a very concise answer ready.
Delvey simply said, with a smile plastered across her face:
"Nothing!"
You can see the brief exchange here:
Followers of Dancing with the Stars were relieved to see Delvey leave.
Thank God she dipped. Her moves were solid, but that attitude? Nah. She made it all about herself, and honestly, her partner—who’s a top-tier coach—deserved way better.
— Himanshi Mishra (@Himi_Mishra) September 25, 2024
i don’t think Anna Delvey’s “idgaf” “i learned nothing” personality was iconic, funny, sweet cute or charming #DWTS
Glad she’s out, great moves but bad vibes
She couldn’t even thank her partner ? Come on! Everyone there I’m sure made her feel quite comfortable .
Thank God she is gone. I wonder why she even tried. Her dancing was good, but her attitude sucked. She made it about herself, and her poor partner is a great coach.
How incredibly rude. Glad she was voted off. Her friend saying the her past happened to her, PLEASE, she wasn’t forced, her choice, her decision.
Of course, that would be her takeaway. And all she deserves. I feel for her partner Ezra - he's talented and deserved better.
It would have been more iconic had she said, “A paycheck”
She didn’t give a crap about this and I feel bad for @ezra_sosa because it was his first season as a pro. She really just couldn’t careless
That's as Anna Delvey as you can get!!!
Win or lose, maybe DWTS competitors take away exactly what they give.