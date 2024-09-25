Skip to content
Anna Delvey's One-Word Response To 'DWTS' Host's Question Leaves Partner Stunned

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa
Dancing with the Stars/ABC

When asked by Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough what she's "going to take away from this competition," Delvey only needed one word to answer.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 25, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Dancing with the Stars is one of those programs that some people watch not just because of the dance moves, but because of the backstories of the competitors and what their pasts bring to their dance.

But while we've seen actors, zookeepers, parents, and grievers compete on the show, fans haven't watched a convicted con artist twirl across the stage before.

33-year-old Anna Delvey rose to notoriety when she posed as a wealthy German heiress and used her faux social standing to trick wealthy people out of their money and investments. In 2017, she was convicted of first, second, and third degrees of grand larceny, and she was again convicted of theft of services in 2019.

Delvey was released in 2021, and Dancing with the Stars fans were shocked when she was accepted to perform during the latest season of the show, opposite her pro-partner Ezra Sosa.

Throughout her time on the show, Delvey appeared tough and apathetic.

Sosa reflected on his partner's persona:

"On my end, I was feeling so much positivity. On my partner's end, she wasn't receiving the same."
"I think the hardest part of my day after [the] press line, she was reading the comments and we couldn't find her. They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I've never seen her like that, and it broke my heart.”
"Although Anna does put up this tough exterior, it's obviously a defense mechanism."

True to that "tough exterior" or "defense mechanism," Delvey had an unsurprising reaction when she was eliminated.

At the end of the 24th episode of the season, Delvey was eliminated from the competition, and when she was asked what she would take away from this experience, she had a very concise answer ready.

Delvey simply said, with a smile plastered across her face:

"Nothing!"

You can see the brief exchange here:

Followers of Dancing with the Stars were relieved to see Delvey leave.










Win or lose, maybe DWTS competitors take away exactly what they give.

