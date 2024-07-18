Skip to content
Poignant '90210' Scene Featuring Matthew Perry, Shannen Doherty And Luke Perry Resurfaces

Matthew Perry in '90210'; Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry in '90210'
Fox

A scene from the hit show featuring Matthew Perry, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry alongside Jason Priestley hits differently after the deaths of the three actors.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 18, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

A clip of Matthew Perry, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry alongside Jason Priestley in an episode of Beverly Hills 90210 has resurfaced following Doherty's death on Saturday, and it's hitting fans hard.

The poignant scene from the series' first season was recently shared on Threads and quickly made its way across other platforms.

The episode, titled "April Is the Cruelest Month," shows Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) and Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) shrugging off Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestly) and fellow student Roger Azarian (Matthew Perry), who pulled up alongside the "it" TV couple in Roger's red Porsche.

Roger, West Beverly Hills High School’s tennis star, challenged Dylan to a race. Dylan declined, and after Roger sped off, Brenda revealed:

"Brandon says he's got some big problems."

You can watch below.

Matthew Perry, who was a nationally ranked junior tennis player in Canada, also struggled with alcohol and substance abuse. His death in 2023 was caused by "acute effects of ketamine" with contributing factors of "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects."

Luke Perry died in 2019 after suffering two major strokes and being put on life support.

And on Saturday, Shannen Doherty died after her long battle with cancer.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. But in 2019 she announced it had returned. Then last November, she learned the cancer had spread to her bones.

Watching the clip again following the deaths of three of the actors in the scene hit fans on social media a little differently this time around.

It's so hard to believe they're all gone. Truly heart-breaking.

