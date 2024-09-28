People Share Their Wildest 'Hold My Beer' Experiences

The phrase "hold my beer" has evolved over time.
It now has two slightly different meanings in popular culture.
The original meaning was "I'm about to do something reckless."
But now it also means "I can top that."
When used to mock situations, it's usually the latter meaning being used.
It gets a lot of usage in political memes like this one.
In this case, the meaning is used like the phrase "...has entered the chat."
Reddit user that_one_coin_guy asked:
"What was your 'hold my beer' moment?"
Technically, Indy Was The Dog
"Was at a party in high school. Someone found a whip and people were trying to hit a beer can off a fence post."
"Told my friend to hold my beer and I grabbed the whip and did a friggin Indiana Jones making the can go flying in the air with that whip sound on the first shot."
~ Fanabala3
Thou Shalt Not Taunt Kids
"Not long ago I was at an arcade where I witnessed a fully grown man stomping some kids on a car racing game and he was being very obnoxious about it. By this point it had been 7 years since I had even been to an arcade, but I played tournaments for this particular game."
"A sense of justice had risen in me so I turned to my nephew, told him to hold my Coke, borrowed his bana-passport and wiped the floor with this dude until he left. The kids who were getting stomped stuck around to watch as I owned the guy multiple times."
~ honda_gcv170
Flipping Hell
"As I'm typing this I have a broken back."
"To keep things simple, I was outside working out with my little brother. Somehow we got distracted and started doing cartwheels. After my little brother did one; I decided to try and show him up."
"I looked at him dead in the eyes and said, 'Oh yeah? Watch this!'."
"And proceeded to take off and attempt a front flip."
"I could not do a front flip."
"Anyway, I broke my T12—not fun I wouldn't recommend."
~ FusRoDah09
The Shrubbery Came Out Of Nowhere
"When I tried to show off my skateboard skills to my crush and ended up face-planting into a bush."
"Smooth moves, am I right?"
~ MissMysterious_
Trash Talk
"In high school and college, I played sports (softball, volleyball, shotput, discus, basketball) and worked out...a lot. I continued playing softball and volleyball in some community leagues."
"My older sister asked me to play in a softball game against some obnoxious 'weekend warriors' that talked sh!t about everyone. So, as we are playing, they rag and get nasty every time a woman is up to bat."
"They'd yell 'Move up! It's a no hitter!' and other obnoxious crap. Some of the women got on base, some didn't."
"I told my sister, 'Watch this'—Hold my beer. I let them yell move up, no hitter etc..."
"I acted like I couldn't swing. I held the bat wrong and let my sister fix it for me."
"Then I hit it over all their heads for a 3-run homer."
~ Labradawgz90
Lucky Llama
"Before I knew that claw machines were rigged, my partner at the time complained that the claw machine was impossible. I handed her my soda, put in our last 2 quarters and with a sense of confidence I've never had before or since, I positioned the claw in 2 quick movements and pressed the button."
"Turned around and grabbed my drink as the toy was picked up and then dropped in the bin. She was so happy and thankful.
"Thank you random Llama plushie and claw machine gods."
~ senbonkagetora
Fire Bad
"Oh man, I learned how to juggle a few years ago, started with balls, moved up to clubs, and then someone was juggling fire clubs, and I was like, oh, if I can juggle clubs, of course I can juggle fire clubs!! Nope."
~ death_by_sushi
Not How It's Done
"In the early 2000s, I was out in the woods with a buddy Geocaching. We had to cross a small stream."
"He found a convoluted path across it, involving a janky log, and some creative stepping. I walked up to the edge of a berm overhanging the stream and said, 'Watch this, this is how it's done' and I jumped."
"I planted my feet on the opposite side of the stream, but JUST on the opposite side."
"And then I lost my balance and fell a**-first into the stream."
~ charmlessman1
The Obvious Solution
"Back in college, had a buddy with a non-running Harley motorcycle that he needed to get into the back of his pickup so that he could take it back home to his parents place and work on it. We tried a variety of rigged ramps and pulleys, but nothing was working."
"My teammate Nick was hammered, sitting on a lawn chair and yelled, 'We have three offensive linemen [large college football players] here, how heavy can it be?'."
"We picked it up and put it in the back of the truck."
~ wiscowarrior71
Ice Warrior
"In 2014, we had what was called 'icepocalypse' here in metro Atlanta. Complete lockdown and no one could drive anywhere. Cars were stranded even on the interstates. At the time, I had a jacked-up crew cab Z71 with mud grips. A school bus full of kids got stuck in the ditch so I grabbed a tow rope and pulled them out with my truck. That one felt pretty good."
~ BradleyD0419
Surely Steamroller Is Next
"I was playing pool in Norfolk, Virginia, happened to notice a backhoe sitting across the street at a construction site. Told my friends that I was gonna take it. Of course, there was no way the keys were in it..."
"They were. I hauled a** at like 1am in a stolen backhoe around a city. I returned it. What was 20-year-old me thinking‽‽"
"Then, many years later, it was a nice snowy night, and I went for a walk. They were building some new houses down the mountain that I lived on."
"Found a bulldozer... yup, keys in it, yup, took it for a spin. Again, put it back where I found it."
"I'm not a smart man."
~ mike9941
Not Harder Than It Looked
"Was at a company team building ax throwing thing."
"The 'manager expert' demonstrated sticking an ax in the target with each hand throwing at the same time. Then explained how difficult and how many months we would need to practice to be able to do it."
"Looked at my coworker… Hold my beer. 5 minutes later. Ta daaaa!!"
~ Aw68845519
Joanna‽‽
"We had a 5 foot goanna—monitor lizard—take over the pool area at a work function."
"I had just arrived and was still fully dressed, so I was designated Chief Animal Controller to clear it out."
"I had had just about enough of that day, so I simply walked over close to it, and yelled “Fuck off!”, and took a swig of my drink.
"It decided there were too many humans and legged it back into the bush, and I sauntered back to the table and into legend."
~ comfortablynumb15
Dine And Dash Fail
"Was eating dinner at a Chinese buffet. We finished and paid and as we went out the door 4 people ran by us. Half a second later so did our waitress."
"Before I knew what beer I was even drinking, I took off full sprint to the car they were in and stood in front of it. I yelled for my then partner to call the police as I stood in front of the vehicle telling them they’d have to hit me to leave."
"This isn’t a big chain restaurant—it’s family owned in a smaller town."
"Crap like this hurts businesses. Screw those a-holes."
~ Accomplished_Toe6025
Losing Your Canadian Card
"I said 'watch this' to my cousin while skating for the very first time."
"Well, I ended up with a sprained ankle, split lip and a nose bleed."
"Safe to say, I wasn’t Canadian enough at the time to pull it off first try."
~ Dbouakhob
