Adam Rippon Shares Hilarious Reaction After Unboxing Emmy Award He Didn't Even Realize He Was Nominated For

Did you know that former figure skater and sports commentator Adam Rippon won an Emmy? Yeah, neither did he!
As he shared on social media recently, Rippon received a huge box delivered to his home a few days ago, and had no idea what exactly was inside.
But when he finally dug inside, he realized it was the big award he'd heard he had won back in May: An Emmy for his contributions to NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Rippon, a 2018 Bronze Olympian himself, said he hadn't known he was even among those nominated for the coverage. He was named as an "Events Analyst" for NBC's broadcasts of the various Olympics events last summer.
He and his colleagues actually winning the award back in May was how he ultimately found out he was a nominee.
So when the box came, he had an idea that it might be his statuette.
After digging through all the packaging, it turned out he was right—and his reaction was priceless.
While his dog Tracy lurked totally uninterested in the background, Rippon on the other hand had a hand-to-heart gasp as he gazed at the iconic award.
"I'm afraid to touch it!" he exclaimed as he felt the engraving of his name. But he did eventually pull the thing out of the box. Tracy was not enthused, growling at the award, but Rippon himself was overjoyed.
He quipped:
"This is making me feel like I want more of these."
Rippon also noticed some little known text on the bottom of the award: A statement from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences saying that Emmys belong to them and if you want to keep them once the recipient passes, you have to pay up. Who knew?