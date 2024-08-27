Skip to content
Bradley Whitford Slams Cheryl Hines For Staying 'Silent' Over Husband RFK Jr.'s Trump Endorsement

The 'West Wing' star eviscerated Hines on X for saying nothing after her 'lunatic husband' threw his support behind Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Aug 27, 2024
West Wing actor Bradley Whitford slammed actor Cheryl Hines for staying "silent" over her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse former President Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

Hines, best known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, reportedly expressed displeasure with her husband upon learning he would endorse Trump. In fact, Kennedy had previously stated in interviews that Hines would divorce him should he accept a role with the Trump administration.

But Hines has nonetheless kept a very low profile amid her husband's campaign and its many controversies, including revelations that he once found a dead bear cub on the road and then bizarrely placed it in New York City's Central Park to make it look like it had been hit by a bicycle.

Her silence annoyed Whitford, who criticized Hines in response to a video posted by Vice President Kamala Harris's official campaign account showing Trump thanking Supreme Court judges, three of whom he appointed himself, for dealing a blow to reproductive freedoms by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Whitford wrote:

"Hey, [Cheryl Hines], way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights."
"Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage."

You can see his post below.

Many echoed his criticisms.



Kennedy claimed that his internal polls indicated his candidacy would harm Trump’s chances and benefit Harris, the Democratic nominee, although recent public polls do not clearly show that he is significantly affecting support for either major-party candidate.

He pointed to issues like free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as "a war on our children" as reasons for his decision to attempt to remove his name from the ballot in key battleground states.

Kennedy stated that his decision came after several discussions with Trump in recent weeks. He described their partnership as a "unity party," allowing them to "disagree publicly and privately and seriously." Kennedy hinted that Trump had offered him a position if he returns to the White House, though neither provided specific details.

Kennedy's endorsement prompted his brother, Max Kennedy, to urge the public to disregard his sibling’s endorsement.

Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Max Kennedy described Trump as “exactly the kind of arrogant, entitled bully” that his father, the late Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, stood against before he was assassinated in 1968 while pursuing the Democratic presidential nomination.

Max Kennedy also predicted that his father would have admired Harris due to her background as a former prosecutor. He added that he is "heartbroken over my brother Bobby’s endorsement of Donald Trump" in light of his father's dedication to "promoting the safety, security and happiness of the American people.”

