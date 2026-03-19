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Wedding Photographer Reveals The Telltale Signs That A Couple Will Get A Divorce In Eye-Opening TikTok

Screenshots from @onavicente's TikTok video
@onavicente/TikTok

Wedding photographer and TikToker @onavicente shared her insights about how she can tell if a couple is headed for divorce—and we're taking notes.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 19, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We've all heard the saying, "When you know, you know."

Sometimes a relationship doesn't go the "normal" or "acceptable" way, like not meeting in conventional ways or not being together "long enough" before marrying, but when a couple knows they're in love, they know.

But the same can be true for the other people in their lives. If their relationship isn't meant to last, their loved ones might be able to pick up on that too.

Wedding photographer and TikToker @onavicenta shared in a TikTok that there are clear indicators to her that a couple is not meant to last, and that these signs appear as early as their engagement shoot or "Save the Date" shoot.

Most of the signs that the TikToker indicates relate either to communication or empathy.

For example, when couples arrive for the photoshoot but clearly have not discussed their goals for the photoshoot at all, like any poses they'd particularly like to do, a theme or dress code, or what they personally hope to get out of the shoot, that's a red flag.

People who are also very critical and mean of their partners in front of the photographer, who's essentially a stranger, either because they don't want to be at the shoot, or because they are frustrated about how the photos are turning out, or because they want to make fun of their partner for their facial expressions and postures, are also terrible contenders for a long-term marriage.

It's, of course, understandable if the couple has never done a photoshoot before, if they're short on money or time, or if there are other stresses that they've brought to the photoshoot with them. In those cases, what makes the difference is if the couple tries to be there for each other, calm each other down, and lighten the moment. Those are positive indicators that can turn a negative experience around.

You can watch the video here:

@onavicente

Replying to @George signs I know as an engagement and wedding photographer, that your relationship won’t last #dating #photographer #wlw #weddingphotographer #relationships

Fellow TikTokers were fascinated by TikToker @onavicenta's observations.

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

@onavicente/TikTok

The TikToker also indicates in another video that her ability to see these patterns feels like a blessing and a curse, but that she's never been wrong about reading these signs. Curious about the couples she works with, she'll check their Instagram and other social media accounts later to see if the couple has reached their happily-ever-after ending.

For those whom she had a good feeling about, she'll see that they're still excited to get married or have already married. Those who she thought would divorce either wound up divorcing shortly after their wedding vows were exchanged, or they called off their weddings before even walking down the aisle.

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