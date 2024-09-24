JD Vance Dragged After He's Caught Overtly Lying About High Egg Prices In Cringey Video

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he claimed at a grocery store that the price of a dozen eggs is now around $4 due to Vice President Kamala Harris's policies—only for viewers to notice lower price tags directly behind him.

Vance blamed her for her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which seeks to reduce the federal budget deficit, lower prescription drug costs, and invest in domestic energy production, all while advancing clean energy initiatives.

His claim is odd because overall inflation has eased. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on September 11 that the Consumer Price Index (CPI)—which tracks price changes for everyday goods—rose by 2.5% in August (year-over-year), marking the lowest annual increase since February 2021.

This economic improvement follows the IRA, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. The legislation, which passed without Republican support and relied on a tie-breaking vote from Harris in the Senate, has played a role in curbing inflation.

But Vance nonetheless said:



“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies. Pennsylvania has actually seen some of the worst grocery price increases in the entire nation and again, it's because she cast the deciding vote on the 'Inflation Explosion Act."

"I think Pennsylvanians want to afford groceries, we want our young families to be able to buy food at a reasonable price at the grocery store, and the only way to do that is to get back to common-sense economic policies and fire Kamala Harris. This is a person who has presided over a $1,000 increase in monthly expenses."

"Just to afford the same life you could afford 3 1/2 years ago, it costs you over $1,000 a month in Pennsylvania. We can do so much better, we certainly will, and as the father of a couple of kids who eat a whole lot, we certainly need to do better for the next generation."

However, the video clearly shows the egg prices behind him, ranging between $2 and $3.

@sam_d_95/X

He was quickly called out.































According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have decreased from their peak in January 2023, when a dozen eggs averaged $4.82. As of August, the average price stands at $3.20.



The earlier spike in egg prices was not influenced by policies from the Biden-Harris administration. In 2022, the U.S. faced its largest outbreak of avian influenza, leading to the deaths of at least 52.7 million birds. This significantly reduced the chicken population needed to produce eggs, resulting in higher prices due to the supply shortage.

A resurgence of the virus in November 2023 has further exacerbated the issue, with the animal death toll now exceeding 100 million, contributing to ongoing price increases.