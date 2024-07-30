NYC Sanitation Trolls JD Vance With Perfectly-Timed Tweet About Discarded Couches

After the now-debunked rumor that former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance once made love to his couch went viral, the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) came in with the perfect tweet.
Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.
On July 15, the day Vance was confirmed as Trump’s running mate, X user @rickrudescalves claimed that Vance might be the first vice-presidential pick to have admitted in a New York Times bestseller to "f***ing an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181)." Vance never describes anything of the sort in his book.
But over the weekend, DSNY couldn't resist joining in on the fun, tweeting a post that included an image of a stained couch and the following message:
"Have a couch you just...don't love anymore? Set it out the night before your TRASH ONLY (not recycling) collection day."
You can see the post below.
@NYCSanitation/X
While we can not know for sure whether shading Vance was intentional, people are pretty sure it was...
Vance has also been the butt of jokes on late-night television.
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver said that while the claim isn't in Vance's book, he thinks "the reason it spread so fast might be that A, nobody read that f**king book, and B, it was incredibly easy to believe.” He joked that he has "never seen someone with more couch-f**ker energy.”
Late Show host Stephen Colbert also weighed in, playing a doctored clip of former President Bill Clinton saying, “I did not have sexual relations with that ottoman.” Colbert joked Vance would never make love to a couch because of his religious conservative beliefs, saying Vance "knows it’s Adam and Eve, not Raymour & Flanigan."
