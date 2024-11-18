Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

In a potential sign of things to come, Republican president-elect Donald Trump has called for an investigation into Ann Selzer—the respected Iowa pollster who recently announced her retirement—for "ELECTION FRAUD."
Her crime?
Sharing poll results for Iowa that had Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris up by 3% over Trump. The poll showed Harris at 47% and Trump at 44%.
Whether the poll galvanized Trump's MAGA minions or gave Harris supporters false confidence, the final results were off by 16%, offering another indictment of the unreliability of outdated poll data gathering methods in the digital age.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:
"A totally Fake poll that caused great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time. She knew exactly what she was doing."
“Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record breaking vote, despite possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited 'newspaper' for which she works."
"An investigation is fully called for!"
Trump calls for an investigation into Ann Selzer
Trump included a link from the Des Moines Register announcing Selzer's planned retirement from presidential polling in his Truth Social post. Selzer said she would continue to work for existing clients while exploring new ventures.
When asked if Trump wanted a criminal investigation of Selzer, his spokesman Steven Cheung replied:
"President Trump was very clear in his Truth Social post."
People outside the MAGAsphere were appalled by the abuse of authority already being placed on full display.
Oh my god. When are people going to realize it’s all going to be as bad as we think it’s going to be.
— rslott.bsky.social (@rslott.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 5:02 PM
#preach. I’m so f-ing irritated that I am the only one in my circle that seems to think it’s going to be as bad as I think it’s going to be.
— Minnesota (@northstarwarrior.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 5:08 PM
Actually worse than last time. Guardrails and anyone halfway sane is gone! Not even Ivanka and Jared came back for round 2 of their grift.
— Dr. Carlotta A. Berry #NoireSTEMinist 🤖 (@drcaberry.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 5:31 PM
A Trump 2.0 regime will be at least as bad as some of us think, and probably worse than most do.
Nobody likes a sore winner. Donald Trump is calling for an investigation into pollster Ann Selzer after she released a bombshell Iowa poll just days before the presidential election that showed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris up in the state by three points.
If you don't think Donald Trump is gonna harass anyone who spoke against him, you're not paying attention. Bro wants to investigate Ann Selzer for a poll? Seriously? We need to defend her.
He is going to make an example of her for any woman who holds power. Power to make him look bad, like a loser. Any woman he views as having a greater influence than him. He views women as weak and easy to bully and push around. She didn't do anything wrong and in fact was probably right.
These kind of threats will have a chilling effect on free speech. Defending against an investigation like this can financially ruin someone.
In a post on X, Selzer stated the 2024 election results were unrelated to her planned retirement from presidential polling.
In her opinion piece in the Des Moines Register, Selzer wrote:
"Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course. It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite."
"Polling is a science of estimation, and science has a way of periodically humbling the scientist. So, I’m humbled, yet always willing to learn from unexpected findings."
The veteran researcher didn't directly respond to the president-elect's threat.
Instead, she addressed integrity—both personal and professional.
"My integrity means a lot to me. To those who have questioned it, there are likely no words to dissuade."
"For those who know me best, I appreciate the supportive notes and calls reminding me that what drew me to them as friends, colleagues and clients was commitment to truth and accuracy—both in my professional and my personal relationships."