Trump Called Out For His Laughably Inaccurate Description Of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former President Donald Trump raised eyebrows after he described George Republican Representative and loudmouth conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene as "shy" and "quiet" in a recent speech.

After Greene introduced him at a rally in Savannah, Georgia this week, he said:



“A very shy, quiet person, doesn’t like mixing it up too much. But she is really highly respected in Washington, and she’s fantastic, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Trump—a sucker for flattery—made this oddball statement after Greene introduced him as a “successful businessman that gave us the best four years of our life.”

For example, Greene has a longstanding record of opposing LGBTQ+ rights. She attempted to disrupt Congress multiple times to prevent a vote on the Equality Act, which aims to extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ+ individuals. Additionally, she introduced legislation to prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender minors and to make access to such care more challenging for transgender adults.

In fact, Greene's views have proven so extreme that she was even booted from the House Freedom Caucus—the most far-right contingent in Congress—which confirmed it had voted to remove her from its ranks, the first time anyone had been formally removed, following growing tensions within the conservative group.

And who could forget a widely-circulated Facebook post Greene made in which she espoused the belief that the 2018 California wildfires were not caused by climate change but some kind of "space laser" that had set the state ablaze.

In it, Greene said Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) and renewable energy startup Solaren sent solar power generators to space funded by the Rothschilds, a family of Ashkenazi Jewish billionaires who have often been the target of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Greene has never taken responsibility or apologized for the post and even suggested she cannot be blamed for the post because she wrote it before she entered office when she was just "a regular American."

Trump was mocked for his remarks.

Greene has reportedly suggested to fellow Republicans in private that she does not believe Trump will win.

The claim came courtesy of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who has spent considerable time by Trump's side including during this month's presidential debate.

Loomer has boasted about her access to Trump and criticized Greene after Greene—funnily enough—called out Loomer's racism when she said the White House "will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center" should Vice President Kamala Harris win November's election.

Loomer suggested Greene—despite her appearance at Trump's rally–has fallen out of favor with Trump and other Republicans. Moreover, she accused Greene of "telling voters in Georgia that Donald Trump is not going to win the election and so you think it’s best to forge an alliance with [Harris]."

Loomer also questioned why Greene "declined to assist election integrity activists in Georgia who are trying to secure the election" and why she is "going around telling people Donald Trump can’t win the election."