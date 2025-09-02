New Revelation Seemingly Explains Why Trump Picked Gloria Gaynor As Kennedy Center Honoree

According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by MeidasTouch, singer Gloria Gaynor—best known for the 1978 hit “I Will Survive” that has long been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community—has donated thousands of dollars to Republicans in recent years, a decision that could explain why President Donald Trump recently named her as a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.
In 2023 and 2024 alone, Gaynor contributed nearly $22,000 to multiple conservative and MAGA-affiliated names and groups.
The records show Gaynor donated money to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, then-Florida Senator Marco Rubio (now Secretary of State), and billionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who briefly sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2023 and later sought the Ohio GOP gubernatorial nomination.
Additionally, Gaynor, also gave to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the New Journey PAC, which focuses on Black conservative voters, under her legal name, Gloria Fowles.
Records show no direct contributions to Trump but that has done nothing to rein in speculation that the president is presenting her with the honor because of her contributions to conservatives—many of whom, it should be stressed, have openly railed against and fought to roll back LGBTQ+ rights and denied the brutal realities of slavery and the history of Black liberation in the U.S.
Many have called her out—and see right through Trump's decision to award her.
Despite calls for Gaynor to reject the award, she is moving full speed ahead. Gaynor has limited comments on Instagram and deleted her X account since the announcement.
She released the following statement, per The Daily Mail:
“My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with ‘I Will Survive.' Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose.”
Looks like many who've felt empowered by Gaynor's famous anthem over the years will just have to "survive" without her in their court.