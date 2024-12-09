Skip to content

Paul Mescal Wows 'SNL' Fans With His Singing Chops In Musical 'Gladiator II' Parody

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Claiming Democrats Want To Use Electoral College 'Exclusively' In Future Elections

Donald Trump
Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump shared a puzzling late night post on Truth Social claiming that it's Democrats who want to keep the Electoral College in place, sparking some brutal fact-checks and jokes in response.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 09, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
After midnight on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to make another false claim targeting Democrats.

Trump posted:

"The Democrats are fighting hard to get rid of the Popular Vote in future Elections."
"They want all future Presidential Elections to be based exclusively on the Electoral College!"

Up late last night, Trump falsely suggested presidential elections are not exclusively based on the Electoral College. A stunning display demonstrating a lack of basic Constitutional understanding.

— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 8:46 AM


Trump thinks that elections aren't already based exclusively on the Electoral College. It's the dementia.

— The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) December 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM

People immediately picked up on some issues with Trump’s latest claim.

A September poll by Pew Research Center found 80% of Democrats support abolishing the Electoral College. While 63% overall support its elimination, only 46% of Republicans want to remove the Electoral College as part of the path to the presidency.

In the history of the United States, there have been five Presidents that lost the popular vote, but won the presidency through the Electoral College. The popular vote refers to the overall tally from all eligible voters.

Of those five popular vote losers, four were Republican candidates:

  • 1876: Rutherford B. Hayes
  • 1888: Benjamin Harrison
  • 2000: George W. Bush
  • 2016: Donald Trump

In 1824, John Quincy Adams lost the popular vote to Andrew Jackson. But both candidates were members of the same political party—the now defunct Democratic-Republican Party.

If—as Trump's post implies—the Democratic Party sought an advantage in future elections, it behooves them to abolish the Electoral College, not preserve it. But it is to the Republican Party's advantage to maintain electoral votes as a determinant of the presidency.

Trump's latest unsubstantiated claim was widely mocked online.

What the hell is he talking about here? Also, come on! Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020 and did everything possible to overturn Biden's victory by pushing through a fake electors scheme.

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 9:25 AM


No. He doesn’t think this. He doesn’t believe the lies he tells. The lies are for you.
— WuClanTang (@yevkras.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 8:52 AM


My father has dementia and he believes whatever he says even if it's not true so he might actually believe it when he says it.
— Coffee and chill ☕ (@coffeeandchill.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:09 AM


Someone who wants to run for president of the US should at least have some understanding of how the system operates, especially when they’ve done it 3 times. What an idiot.
— Carol P (@pinkcap325.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 1:18 PM


So another four years of waking up each morning to find out what BS Trump spouted overnight. I'm too old and tired for this again.
— TerryZ (@terryz.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 1:42 PM

Trump's Truth Social post also pointed out his propensity to change his opinion based on whatever benefits him most.

Expecting to lose the electoral vote in 2016, Trump called the Electoral College a "disaster for a democracy."

But after losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, Trump tweeted:

"The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!"

Trump flip-flopped again after losing his reelection bid against Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

His attempts to subvert the Electoral College would eventually result in slates of fake electors and the violent assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021—the date Congress was slated to certify the electoral vote.

real ones know that Trump's only consistent position is whatever electoral method he thinks is more likely to product a Republican is the one he supports

— Joey Politano🏳️🌈 (@josephpolitano.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:01 AM

Now that Trump finally won the popular vote on his third try—having lost in both 2016 and 2020—he's baselessly acting as though Democrats are somehow hostile to the popular vote, which flies in the face of all objective reality.

In 2024, Trump became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

