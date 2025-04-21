Skip to content

Will Forte Reveals Painful Bathroom Incident After Eating Hot Wings—And Ouch!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clip Of Trump Claiming He'd Never Let IRS Be Used For Political Attacks Resurfaces—And It's Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

After the Trump administration asked the IRS to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status for defying President Trump, old clips resurfaced of Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and GOP Senator Ted Cruz, claiming they'd never let that happen.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 21, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After his administration asked the IRS to revoke Harvard University’s tax exemption for defying President Donald Trump's demands that the university eliminate DEI programs and limit international students, old clips resurfaced of Trump, along with Vice President J.D. Vance and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, claiming they'd never allow that to happen.

Federal law prohibits the president from directly or indirectly requesting that the IRS investigate or audit specific individuals or entities.

While the IRS can revoke tax-exempt status from organizations that engage in excessive political or commercial activity, such decisions are subject to appeal in court—and tax experts believe efforts to strip Harvard of its exemption would likely fail under legal scrutiny.

Still, Republicans are exploring alternative approaches. A Semafor report published Wednesday revealed that GOP lawmakers are considering ways to tax the profits generated from university endowments, even as the IRS weighs whether to revoke tax-exempt status for Harvard and other institutions.

The Department of Justice formally requested the IRS to review Harvard’s status last week.

Amid all this, thanks to efforts of Sarah Longwell, the founder and publisher of The Bulwark, a clip of Trump claiming that Democrats "would use every instrument of government power including the IRS to shut you [Americans] down" has resurfaced.

Notably, at one point Trump said:

“I will never allow the IRS to be used as a political weapon as it has been and it is currently being used but has been used so viciously, so violently."

You can see the video below.

But Longwell didn't stop there, also sharing a clip of Vance making a similar claim during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham:

"This is about whether we have functional constitutional government in this country. If the IRS can go after you because of what you think or what you believe or what you do, we'd no longer live in a free country.“

You can see the video below.

Longwell also resurfaced a clip of remarks once made by Cruz, who had previously pledged to “speak out” if a Republican attorney general or IRS commissioner began targeting institutions affiliated with the left or the Democratic Party:

"I can also assure you that were this a Republican president, a Republican Attorney General, and a Republican IRS that were targeting Democrats, I at least would speak out just as vigorously against it because if we are going to respect rule of law, the apparatus of the federal government cannot and should not be used as a partisan tool to bludgeon your enemies."

You can see the video below.

All three were swiftly called out for hypocrisy.



Trump has made no secret of his efforts to replace IRS leadership and steer the agency toward carrying out his directives, installing allies to temporarily serve as both commissioner and chief counsel.

Last week, Trump replaced the acting commissioner of the IRS, following a brief tenure that sparked a power struggle between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and billionaire Elon Musk, who leads the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Michael Faulkender, Bessent’s deputy, has been named the new acting commissioner, replacing Gary Shapley, the Treasury Department confirmed Friday. Bessent reportedly told Trump that Musk had bypassed him to have Shapley installed, despite the IRS falling under Bessent’s authority.

Amid these shakeups, Harvard President Alan Garber said Trump's demands violate First Amendment protections and “threaten our values” as a private institution. “No government,” he said, should be telling universities “what…to teach, whom…to admit and hire,” or what to research.

Latest News

Mike Lindell
Political News

MAGA MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Dragged After Weeping To Judge That He Has No Money To Pay Fines

A man sitting down with his hands folded.
Trending

People Describe The Best Decisions They've Ever Made In Their Life

Screenshots from @Jessiebakerr1122's TikTok video
Trending

Mom Reveals How Her Obsessive Planning—And Her 'Velcro Dog'—Helped Save Her During Home Invasion

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @cancercardholder's TikTok video
@cancercardholder/TikTok

Woman Gets Epic 'Thank You' Bag From Flight Staff After Helping Calm Down Autistic Child On Her Flight

While more people are attending college and earning degrees than ever before, it's disheartening how few people are able to pursue working in their field, because the jobs waiting for them pay far too little to cover the bills.

But every once in a while, a situation pops up out in the wild where we can put our textbook knowledge to good use.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young woman writing in a journal.
unknown person writing
Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

People Share Seemingly Insignificant Things Someone Said That Stuck With Them

It's a truly amazing experience when we hear someone say something truly profound, that we know we will remember for the rest of our lives.

However, sometimes we surprise ourselves by remembering something someone once said to us that didn't have much of an impact on us when we first heard it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @www.slayy.net's TikTok video
@www.slayy.net/TikTok

Tenant Catches Apartment Staff Badmouthing Her In Voicemail After They Forgot To Hang Up

No matter how kind we might like to be, we all know that there are going to be people in the world who we don't especially like, and who are not big fans of us either.

But it's not fun to overhear someone speaking poorly of you, especially recorded in a voicemail that you could play over and over.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of TikToker Kierra King from her videos
@kierraking616/TikTok

Black Woman Stunned After Medical Clinic Labels Her As 'King Kong' On Testing Kit

A California medical clinic is under fire on the internet for labeling a black woman's medical testing kit "King Kong."

TikToker Kierra King shared a video of her confrontation with a medical assistant, asking how the racist indiscretion could've gone unchecked after clinic worker feigned ignorance over the unsettling matter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nayib Bukele; Chris Van Hollen
Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Bukele Trolls Dem Senator By Staging Bizarre 'Margaritas' Photo-Op With Deported Maryland Dad

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele trolled Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen in a social media post on Thursday, claiming that Van Hollen and wrongly-deported Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia sipped "margaritas" on a restaurant patio after Van Hollen finally secured a meeting.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who arrived in the U.S. in 2012, was labeled a threat in 2019 due to an alleged connection to the MS-13 gang. He spent months in detention before an immigration judge found he had a credible fear of persecution—not from MS-13, but from a rival group, Barrio 18, which he said had been extorting his family.

Keep ReadingShow less