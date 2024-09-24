Trump Calls MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle A 'Bimbo' In Unhinged Rant After Her Brutal Takedown

Former President Donald Trump was called out after he took to Truth Social to label MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle a "bimbo" after her appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.
In a widely circulated clip from the episode on social media, Ruhle and Maher urged conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens to back Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid. Stephens stated he wouldn’t vote for Trump but was hesitant to back Harris, citing uncertainty about her political positions—even though they're all on her website.
Ruhle argued that simply opposing Trump was a sufficient reason to cast a vote for Harris:
“She’s running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to, and in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is and the kind of threat he is to democracy.”
You can hear her remarks in the video below.
A furious Trump then fired back with the sexist insult while also reserving harsh words for Maher and Stephens:
"The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!"
"This week he had 'dumb as a rock' bimbo Stephanie Ruhle, from MSDNC, on the show, along with a Trump hating loser, Bret Stephens, who seemed totally confused and unsure of himself, very much like Maher himself."
"Steven’s [sic] should find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane."
"They apologized to their readers in 2016 for their complete and total MISS, and they’ll do it again in November. The FAILING New York Times is a badly run 'newspaper' that has totally lost its way. Put it to sleep!"
You can see his post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
His post immediately garnered heavy criticism.
Trump has never had a problem with directing sexist remarks at women.
For instance, in 2022 he made headlines after saying that then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who left the White House for a gig with MSNBC, was only joining the network "because they need a redhead."
He has a long history of misogynistic commentary about women's appearances, perhaps most infamously when he, referring to then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, said she had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever" during the 2015 Republican presidential debate.
In 2014, he told a female reporter it would be "politically correct" to say that looks "don't matter," and suggested that "you wouldn't have your job if you weren't beautiful."