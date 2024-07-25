Skip to content
Tori Spelling Says She's 'Super Grateful' For Healing 'Last Conversation' With Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling; Shannen Doherty
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Talking with '90210MG' podcast cohost Jennie Garth, Spelling reflected on her final conversation with their former costar Shannen Doherty, who died earlier this month at age 53.

By AB KeithJul 25, 2024
Tori Spelling opened up about being "super grateful" for her "last conversation" with Shannen Doherty, who died earlier this month at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking with her 90210MG podcast cohost and fellow former Beverly Hills 90210 costar Jennie Garth, Spelling revealed she learned from losing loved ones in the past that she didn't want to have any "regrets."

She told Garth:

"I've had a lot of death in my life, and I don't believe in regrets."
“But I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation."

Spelling added:

"I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that."

Garth responded that she was "very glad" her cohost was able to have that moment with Doherty.

“I was thinking definitely of you, Tor, and how happy you must have been to have that time with her and to have that sort of just reconnection on a deeper level as both of you've matured and grown and learned so much."
“I wished that I had had that opportunity because I didn't really get to sit down and have like [a] heartfelt conversation with her recently, but I was very glad that you did."

You can listen below.

Tori Spelling Had Final Conversation With Shannen Doherty Before Deathyoutu.be

Many listeners commended Spelling for reaching out to Doherty before her passing in an effort to put the past behind them once and for all.

After Doherty's death, both Spelling and Garth honored the late actor on social media.

Spelling took to Instagram, reflecting on hers and Doherty's friendship over the years.

"I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice."
"She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends."
"We were each others wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships, roomates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more."
"She always stuck up for me. Always had my back. Always believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself."

Spelling continued:

"We were young. We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance."
"I’m grateful @theshando and I got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with. To reminisce. And, to iconically laugh again like we used to."
"No one could make me laugh like that."

Garth also shared a post on Instagram remembering Doherty, writing in the caption:

"I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known."
"Our connection was real and honest."
"We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration."
"She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous."
"I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her. 💔"


It's so lovely that Spelling was able to have one final conversation with Doherty.

