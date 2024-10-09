Skip to content
'In Living Color' Star Admits He's Had To 'Wrap My Mind' Around Having Trans Son

Tommy Davidson
DCP Entertainment

Comedian Tommy Davidson opened up on the Touré Show podcast about coming to terms with his trans son's identity.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 09, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo



Comedian Tommy Davidson admitted he was still "adjusting" to having a trans son and using correct pronouns while fully supporting his gender identity.

The former In Living Color actor spoke with journalist and critic Touré on his podcast the Touré Show and shared that he had no issues accepting his son, Jerzey Saint Wilson, coming out as trans at 15 .

Davidson said Jerzey initially came out as being attracted to girls as a teenager before embracing their trans identity, which was something Davidson was okay with given his familiarity with the LGBTQ+ community since childhood.

The comedian mentioned having a gay brother and that he "knew trans people growing up."


He recalled an early memory of being with his mother and noticing an androgynous person at the Workers World Party in New York.

“I saw a man that acted like a woman and kinda looked like a woman but kinda was a man,” said Davidson, adding:

“I asked my mother and she gave me the perfect answer. I asked, ‘What is he? Is he a man or a woman?’"
"She said, ‘You know what, honey, he’s kinda both.’”
“What she did was condition me to not reject others, to not reject someone that was not like me."


Touré mentioned that while many parents of their generation accepted those who were gay or lesbian, "the trans thing felt different, because it seems, outwardly, like a change.”

When Touré asked Davidson how that experience has been for him, Davidson noted that having a trans man son was "complicated" but acknowledged, "He's my son now."

People weighed in on the discussion.


@toureshow/Instagram


@toureshow/Instagram

@toureshow/Instagram

@toureshow/Instagram

@toureshow/Instagram

You can watch the full podcast episode here.


- YouTubeyoutu.be


People showed compassion in the YouTube comments.

One user wrote:

"I understand and agree with Tommy. I support anyone who comes out as who they really are. I just expect some grace from them to allow me time to make the pivot mentally and emotionally."
"When you've known a person as a certain gender for all of their lives, your mind doesn't shift overnight just because they came out. I understand that they may have a lot of penned up anger because they've had to hide who they are for so long."
"After they come out, their attitude is this is who I am accept it. But just like they want grace and understanding, they should extend the same to their loved ones."

Another user said:

"I've always loved and admired Tommy Davidson . He's funny AF , highly intelligent and a deep dude His humor helped lighten some very tough chapters in my life."
"After this interview in particular =not only do I appreciate his talent, but i have the utmost respect . Much appreciation to the interviewer too, great questions= Peace ."

A third said:

"I’m apart of the LGBTQIA community 'for those that struggle with all the letters and I was always taught to see others as people first. If you are unsure about someone’s pronouns simply ask them how they would like to be addressed."
"As for parents it is an adjustment period especially if your child transitions, but like Tommy said it’s a learned behavior. As long as the effort is there that’s all that matters."

More positive comments continued.

DCP Entertainment/YouTube

DCP Entertainment/YouTube

DCP Entertainment/YouTube

DCP Entertainment/YouTube

Davidson said changing his perspective on parenting a daughter continues to be a challenge.

"If you have that child, you raise them that gender, you're expecting what you got. And you know what those two things are," he said.

He added:

"If it's changed along the way, for me it's not strange, but it's natural to get used to it."

