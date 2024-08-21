Skip to content
Tina Knowles Has Hilarious Reaction After Just Realizing NSFW Meaning Behind Beyoncé's 'Ego'

Tina Knowles with daughter Beyoncé
Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood/GettyImages

Beyoncé's mom was flabbergasted on Instagram after she discovered the double entendre meaning in her daughter's 2009 single 'Ego.'

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki Aug 21, 2024
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, might've been the last person to discover that her daughter's 2009 single "Ego" had a NSFW meaning in the lyrics, and her reaction was pure.

On Sunday, Momma Tina shared a clip of the Can I Vibe With Y’all podcast hosts Cazo Wilborn and Chris Mathis singing along to the song in which Queen Bey sings about her love for the "huge ego," or penis, of her main man.

More specifically, many believe she is singing about her husband Jay-Z's blessed endowment.

Knowles commented:

“Wow, I just realized that she wasn’t talking about that ego!!!!!! Ohhhhhh Myyyyy!!!!!!! 😂😂😂"

She began glitching after second-guessing herself:

"I’m serious, I really didn’t Know til now!!!!! That’s crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not ! I don’t know! What y’all think?”

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

"Ego" was written by Elvis Williams, Harold Lilly, and Beyoncé and recorded for the deluxe edition of Bey's third studio album, I Am... Sasha Fierce. It was officially remixed with an additional rap from hip-hop artist Ye.

Beyoncé explained that the mid-tempo R&B jam reveals the story about someone being "very confident and having [this] swagger when they walk and when they talk," and that being one of the reasons why [she is] attracted to them.

"It's very 'Sasha Fierce,' which is why it's on the Sasha Fierce disc," she said of her musical alter ego.

In one section of the song, Bey specifically describes her man's package as she sings:

"It's too big / It's too wide / It's too strong / It won't fit / It's too much / It's too tough / He talk like this 'cause he can back it up."

Fans were charmed by Mama Tina's blushing.

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

Users were here for the men grooving to the female songstress basking in a sensual love glow.

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

@mstinaknowles/Instagram

Don't be fooled by her "Halo," Momma T.

Queen Bey, like dozens of other music artists across various genres, has never shied away from incorporating sexual undertones and exploring themes of female sexuality in many of her songs.

"Rocket" from her self-titled 2013 album Beyoncé includes explicit and metaphorical lyrics about lovemaking, as she sensually sings, "So rock right up to the side of my mountain / Climb until you reach my peak babe my peak, the peak / And reach right into the bottom of my fountain."

Her more sexually blatant 2013 single "Blow" is an ode to oral sex, with erotic lyrics invoking cunnilingus.

Beyoncé teasingly croons, "Can you lick my Skittles, it's the sweetest in the middle/ Pink is the flavor, solve the riddle."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Hillary Clinton
Celebrities

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Real-Life 'Veep' Interaction With Hillary Clinton—And Oof

