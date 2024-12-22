Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Gets Hilariously Petty Revenge On Grocery Store Worker Who Was Rude To Her Mom

Screenshots from prettyfacejayb's TikTok video
@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

TikToker @prettyfacejayb decided to get revenge on a grocery store worker who was rude to her mother—by filling up a shopping cart with groceries and leaving it for him to put everything back.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 22, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

No matter what our relationships with our own mothers might be, we can all agree that we shouldn't show disrespect to someone else's mom. If we do, there will more than likely be consequences, full stop.

TikToker @prettyfacejayb proved this when she was at a grocery store. Prior to filming, the TikToker's mother had come to the store and needed to put something back on the shelf, and one of the store's employees was rude to her about it.

The TikToker decided she wasn't okay with that, so she filmed a video of herself filling up a cart of random items from around the store.

She then approached the employee and asked him:

"Excuse me. I went shopping, but if I didn't want all of this stuff, would you have to put it up?"

The employee immediately got an attitude, saying:

"Yeah. What else do you think would happen with it?"

He reached into the cart that he was unloading, and his name tag, "Dave," became visible.

To drive the point home, the TikToker said:

"Yeah, well, I just did this because earlier when my mom came in, she put something back, and you were really rude to her."

Dave became defensive:

"I wasn't that rude to her."

The TikToker decided she had made her point:

"Well, now you can just put this back."

When Dave asked if she'd done it on purpose, she simply responded, "I did."

Dave then called her a "jerk" and told her to leave the store before trying to convince her that he was the manager when she said that he couldn't throw her out.

You can watch the video here:

@prettyfacejayb

bc what you not finna do is play with Jewel😂@jaylynn_tha_drippp

Fellow TikTokers were left cackling over the petty revenge story.

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

In a follow-up video, the TikToker filled up another cart of random items.

While Dave was busy with another customer, she rolled the cart toward him and said:

"I filled up another one for you."

This time, Dave said he would call his manager instead of claiming he was the manager himself.

You can watch the second video here:

@prettyfacejayb

Replying to @Chriss trust me when i tell yall that Dave knows our family very well now😭😭😭 @jaylynn_tha_drippp

TikTokers were tickled that she had continued filling carts for Dave to teach him a lesson.

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

To date, the TikToker has created four videos. In the third video, a friend rapid-fire helped the TikToker fill a cart, and in a fourth video, the TikToker panned her phone to show that she had filled up not one, but three, carts of items for Dave.

It's insane to think that if Dave had just said he was sorry and stressed at work, instead of claiming he was "not that rude" to the TikToker's mom, maybe none of this would have happened—and he wouldn't be stressed with emptying all these carts.

Lesson learned?

Latest News

More from Trending

Woman's Story Of Getting Called A 'F***ing Socialist' For Kind Shopping Cart Gesture Has TikTok Cackling
@heyyyyitsray/TikTok

Woman's Story Of Getting Called A 'F***ing Socialist' For Kind Shopping Cart Gesture Has TikTok Cackling

A woman extended a kind gesture to an elderly stranger at a grocery store and got the worst reaction for it, and it prompted her to share the shocking encounter immediately on TikTok.

Ray, a.k.a TikToker @heyyyyitsray, posted the video with the text overlay that read, "Storytime: Grocery shopping at Aldi."

Keep ReadingShow less
JoJo Siwa
@pinknews/TikTok

JoJo Siwa Sparks Backlash With New 'Gay Pop' Tattoo—And Her Fans Have Jokes

The former child reality star JoJo Siwa is all grown up and continues to be a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry with her eye-raising antics and bonkers statements on social media.

Her latest stunt was getting a tattoo of the words, "CEO OF GAY POP," a reference to a statement she made expressing a desire to "start a new genre of music" she would call "gay pop."

Keep ReadingShow less
Trinity Rodman; Dennis Rodman
Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Fractured Relationship With Dad Dennis Rodman

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is one of America's most famous sports legends, but according to his daughter, he's a better athlete than a father.

Rodman's daughter, soccer star Trinity Rodman, recently spoke out about her famous dad on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and it wasn't particularly flattering.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Elton John and Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Elton John Jokes About Why His 'S**t' Birth Name Was Actually 'Spot On'

Legendary singer Elton John explained during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he hated his birth name Reginald but that it fits him nonetheless given his sexuality.

John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, reflected on the transformation that propelled him to stardom, emphasizing the importance of shedding the name given to him by his parents to forge his own identity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Eric Trump Hit With Instant Backlash After Calling For Canada To Be '51st State'

President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was hit with fierce online backlash after he repeated his father's bizarre call to make Canada the "51st state" of the U.S.

Donald Trump has been trolling Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, suggesting that the United States annex Canada and make Trudeau governor.

Keep ReadingShow less