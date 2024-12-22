TikToker Gets Hilariously Petty Revenge On Grocery Store Worker Who Was Rude To Her Mom

No matter what our relationships with our own mothers might be, we can all agree that we shouldn't show disrespect to someone else's mom. If we do, there will more than likely be consequences, full stop.

TikToker @prettyfacejayb proved this when she was at a grocery store. Prior to filming, the TikToker's mother had come to the store and needed to put something back on the shelf, and one of the store's employees was rude to her about it.

The TikToker decided she wasn't okay with that, so she filmed a video of herself filling up a cart of random items from around the store.

She then approached the employee and asked him:

"Excuse me. I went shopping, but if I didn't want all of this stuff, would you have to put it up?"

The employee immediately got an attitude, saying:

"Yeah. What else do you think would happen with it?"

He reached into the cart that he was unloading, and his name tag, "Dave," became visible.

To drive the point home, the TikToker said:

"Yeah, well, I just did this because earlier when my mom came in, she put something back, and you were really rude to her."

Dave became defensive:

"I wasn't that rude to her."

The TikToker decided she had made her point:

"Well, now you can just put this back."

When Dave asked if she'd done it on purpose, she simply responded, "I did."

Dave then called her a "jerk" and told her to leave the store before trying to convince her that he was the manager when she said that he couldn't throw her out.

You can watch the video here:

@prettyfacejayb bc what you not finna do is play with Jewel😂@jaylynn_tha_drippp

Fellow TikTokers were left cackling over the petty revenge story.

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

In a follow-up video, the TikToker filled up another cart of random items.

While Dave was busy with another customer, she rolled the cart toward him and said:

"I filled up another one for you."

This time, Dave said he would call his manager instead of claiming he was the manager himself.

You can watch the second video here:

@prettyfacejayb Replying to @Chriss trust me when i tell yall that Dave knows our family very well now😭😭😭 @jaylynn_tha_drippp

TikTokers were tickled that she had continued filling carts for Dave to teach him a lesson.

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

@prettyfacejayb/TikTok

To date, the TikToker has created four videos. In the third video, a friend rapid-fire helped the TikToker fill a cart, and in a fourth video, the TikToker panned her phone to show that she had filled up not one, but three, carts of items for Dave.

It's insane to think that if Dave had just said he was sorry and stressed at work, instead of claiming he was "not that rude" to the TikToker's mom, maybe none of this would have happened—and he wouldn't be stressed with emptying all these carts.

Lesson learned?