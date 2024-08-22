Skip to content

Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Has Iconic Reaction After Fan Compares Her Support Of Harris To Melania

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Simone Biles Hilariously Recreates Her Head-Whipping Meme—And It's Comedy Gold

Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The iconic gymnast sparked memes during the Paris Olympics after video of her suddenly whipping her head around to look at something went viral—and she decided to get in on the fun with a video of her own on TikTok.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 22, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Simone Biles hilariously recreated her viral meme moment from the Paris Olympics, and it's wonderfully perfect.

The gymnastics icon took to TikTok to one-up her own head-whipping internet sensation, adding hysterically appropriate accompanying text.

In case you've forgotten, the 11-time Olympic medalist set social media into a frenzy when a video of her whipping her head around suddenly while warming up before one of her competitions in Paris spread like wildfire across the interwebs, sparking a slew of memes likening her reaction to everything from a librarian to a dog when the refrigerator opens and everything else in between.


Being the competitor she is, Biles upped her game and created her own written commentary to accompany her head whips that, according to the gymnast herself, occur on the daily.

One such instance garnering the snap was:

"Hearing someone on their couch has comments on the routine."

Another example the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history included was:

"When the drink he ordered starts looking like the drink you should've ordered."

And finally, she whipped her head to "can I just say something," "when someone mentions women's sports" and "the vault when it sees her coming."

You can watch below.

@simonebilesowens

👀👀👀 @Netflix

In the caption Biles wrote "👀👀👀" and tagged Netflix, on which she currently has her documentary Simone Biles Rising.

Netflix shared the TikTok on X, formerly Twitter, and Biles reposted, writing:

"I actually do this all the time 🤪"

People on social media, of course, loved that Biles was "embracing the meme."

And they're absolutely obsessed.












Since being back from Paris, the gymnast has been busy supporting her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, during training camp and at preseason games while sporting a boot due to a calf injury she sustained on July 28 in Paris.


It definitely looks like she's enjoying her well-deserved break!

Latest News

More from Entertainment/olypmics

Maya Rudolph; Kamala Harris
Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Powerfully Reflects On Having The Opportunity To Play Kamala Harris On 'SNL'

Actor Maya Rudolph opened up about the impact that impersonating Democratic Vice President and 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live has had on her life.

Rudolph has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her brilliant portrayal of the politician, and fans have been wondering if she would be inevitably reprising her portrayal on the weekend sketch comedy series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of speaker at Republican National Convention and Lil John at the Democratic National Convention
@PresidentPat/X; @KamalaHQ/X

Clip From RNC's State Roll Call Resurfaces After DNC's Was Essentially A Dance Party—And Hoo Boy

After the Democratic National Convention created a rollicking dance club atmosphere for its ceremonial state roll call, a clip from the much more staid Republican National Convention went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The DNC featured delegates enthusiastically dancing and singing last night as they officially nominated Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the presidential ticket in November's election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gosder Cherilus
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former NFL Player Apologizes After Getting Arrested For Urinating On Fellow Airline Passenger

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus apologized after being arrested for allegedly urinating on a passenger during a Delta flight from Boston to Ireland.

The flight was forced to return to Boston's Logan International Airport this past Sunday due to Cherilus' behavior. Massachusetts State Police described him as "irate and uncooperative" when asked to leave the plane.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hulk Hogan; Kamala Harris
Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanfics; Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Hulk Hogan Drunkenly Threatens To 'Body-Slam' Kamala Harris In Bizarre Racist Rant

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan was criticized after a video obtained by TMZ showed him joking about "body-slamming" Vice President Kamala Harris at a promotional event for his new beer before veering into racism with a dig about Harris' Indian heritage.

Notably, Hogan mispronounced Harris's name by emphasizing the second syllable instead of the first. Harris, who has repeatedly clarified the correct pronunciation of her name, often suggests remembering it as "comma-la." The traditional pronunciation of the Indian name is closer to "com'la."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tina Knowles with daughter Beyoncé
Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood/GettyImages

Tina Knowles Has Hilarious Reaction After Just Realizing NSFW Meaning Behind Beyoncé's 'Ego'

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, might've been the last person to discover that her daughter's 2009 single "Ego" had a NSFW meaning in the lyrics, and her reaction was pure.

On Sunday, Momma Tina shared a clip of the Can I Vibe With Y’all podcast hosts Cazo Wilborn and Chris Mathis singing along to the song in which Queen Bey sings about her love for the "huge ego," or penis, of her main man.

Keep ReadingShow less