Simone Biles Hilariously Recreates Her Head-Whipping Meme—And It's Comedy Gold

Simone Biles hilariously recreated her viral meme moment from the Paris Olympics, and it's wonderfully perfect.

The gymnastics icon took to TikTok to one-up her own head-whipping internet sensation, adding hysterically appropriate accompanying text.

In case you've forgotten, the 11-time Olympic medalist set social media into a frenzy when a video of her whipping her head around suddenly while warming up before one of her competitions in Paris spread like wildfire across the interwebs, sparking a slew of memes likening her reaction to everything from a librarian to a dog when the refrigerator opens and everything else in between.





Being the competitor she is, Biles upped her game and created her own written commentary to accompany her head whips that, according to the gymnast herself, occur on the daily.

One such instance garnering the snap was:

"Hearing someone on their couch has comments on the routine."

Another example the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history included was:

"When the drink he ordered starts looking like the drink you should've ordered."

And finally, she whipped her head to "can I just say something," "when someone mentions women's sports" and "the vault when it sees her coming."

You can watch below.

In the caption Biles wrote "👀👀👀" and tagged Netflix, on which she currently has her documentary Simone Biles Rising.

Netflix shared the TikTok on X, formerly Twitter, and Biles reposted, writing:

"I actually do this all the time 🤪"

People on social media, of course, loved that Biles was "embracing the meme."

And they're absolutely obsessed.













































Since being back from Paris, the gymnast has been busy supporting her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, during training camp and at preseason games while sporting a boot due to a calf injury she sustained on July 28 in Paris.





It definitely looks like she's enjoying her well-deserved break!