TikToker Goes Viral With Natural Hack For Keeping Mosquitoes Away Better Than Repellents

Server Sparks Backlash After Revealing The 'Controversial' Things She Does To Customers

TikTok screenshots of @eatwithjeej
@eatwithjeej/TikTok

Restaurant server and TikToker @eatwithjeej's video about the 'controversial' ways she interacts with customers is dividing viewers.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 27, 2024
A server on TikTok divided viewers after revealing the "controversial" ways she interacts with her customers.

In her video that has been viewed over 3 million times already, TikToker @eatwithjeej shared the ways she deals with diners on a regular basis, and some people on the platform aren't on board.

While cutting watermelon, @eatwithjeej began her TikTok:

“Controversial things I do as a server"

Then she spilled, letting viewers know she doesn't offer water to customers who don't ask for it.

“People don’t touch their drinks."
“It’s just a waste and it’s harder to carry.”

She also said she always puts the check in front of the man if there is no room in the middle of the table.

“I automatically—this one is very controversial—I just give the check to the guy every time."
“Cuz most of the time, you see as a server, it’s the guy paying, or they’ll split the check."
“So either way it doesn’t matter who has it.”

The TikToker then dished on the way she responds to being ignored at a table.

“Once I get ignored, I ask you a question and you just don’t answer because you’re being a douche bag, then I’ll just go, I’ll do whatever I think is right.”

And if a table is not ready to order when she approaches, @eatwithjeej admitted she will just walk away.

She also added that she is "nice" to those who deserve it, but if the cordiality isn't reciprocated, she becomes just an "average" waitress.

And finally, if—and only if—asked, she will be happy to point out what's good and what's not on the menu.

You can watch below.

@eatwithjeej

Some of these arent that controversial but pet peeves are coming next #waitress #waiter #server #serverlife

Viewers were split over these revelations.

Several felt the TikToker's compilation was quite the opposite of what servers should do.

Many also noted the level of service must surely be reflected in the TikToker's tips.

A few, however, were in agreement with some, if not all, of @eatwithjeej's questionable acts of service.

While it doesn't seem that most of TikTok believes @eatwithjeej's list is a great representation of what servers should provide, at least we know what to expect if we're ever seated at her table!

