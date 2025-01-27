Meg Ryan And Billy Crystal Just Recreated 'When Harry Met Sally' Scene To Tease 'Iconic' Reunion

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to tease When Harry Met Sally fans about something exciting coming by recreating a famous scene from the iconic 1989 rom-com.

When Harry Met Sally, directed by Rob Reiner from a brilliant script written by Nora Ephron, set out to answer the ultimate question: "Can men and women ever just be friends?"

The film starts with Sally Albright (Ryan) and Harry Burns (Crystal) meeting for the first time in 1977, and tracks them across 12 years in New York City as they coincidentally cross paths and demonstrate their inevitable failure at being just friends.



"It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon," Ryan said in the caption with a photo of her and Crystal reenacting the film's ending scene.



The beloved film's narrative was periodically interspersed with a recurring motif, a couch confessional featuring older couples reminiscing to an unseen interviewer about how they first met.



The set, including the same tufted couch against a floral wallpaper design seen in the movie, was recreated down to every detail and even featured Crystal wearing his character's favorite white sweater.











But what is exactly happening?

There were no mentions of a "where are they now" sequel or a reboot, but Entertainment Weekly surmised they could be seen in a promo during a commercial break for the 59th Super Bowl on February 9.

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not that might be the case.

Meanwhile, fans were fake-orgasming (IYKYK) to see Ryan and Crystal teaming up again in the cryptic post.

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

We don't know exactly what's happening, but we're here for it.

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

Ryan and Crystal have reunited on previous occasions tied to the famous rom-com, including its 30th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2019 when they were joined by Reiner to discuss behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

For the film's 25th anniversary in 2014, the actors surprised fans by showing up at a live viewing of When Harry Met Sally.



They were seen holding hands and getting emotional watching the final New Year's Eve party scene when Harry tells Sally the iconic lines, "You’re the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night…," and "…when you want the rest of your life to start right away."

Crystal told the gatherers at Lincoln Center at the time, "For those of you who wanted a sequel all these years, well, this is it.”

