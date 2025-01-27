Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Meg Ryan And Billy Crystal Just Recreated 'When Harry Met Sally' Scene To Tease 'Iconic' Reunion

Meg Ryan with Billy Crystal
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

The actors recreated the final scene of the beloved 1989 film on Instagram, with Ryan teasing that the pair are "reuniting for something iconic."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 27, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to tease When Harry Met Sally fans about something exciting coming by recreating a famous scene from the iconic 1989 rom-com.

When Harry Met Sally, directed by Rob Reiner from a brilliant script written by Nora Ephron, set out to answer the ultimate question: "Can men and women ever just be friends?"

The film starts with Sally Albright (Ryan) and Harry Burns (Crystal) meeting for the first time in 1977, and tracks them across 12 years in New York City as they coincidentally cross paths and demonstrate their inevitable failure at being just friends.

"It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon," Ryan said in the caption with a photo of her and Crystal reenacting the film's ending scene.

The beloved film's narrative was periodically interspersed with a recurring motif, a couch confessional featuring older couples reminiscing to an unseen interviewer about how they first met.

The set, including the same tufted couch against a floral wallpaper design seen in the movie, was recreated down to every detail and even featured Crystal wearing his character's favorite white sweater.



But what is exactly happening?

There were no mentions of a "where are they now" sequel or a reboot, but Entertainment Weekly surmised they could be seen in a promo during a commercial break for the 59th Super Bowl on February 9.

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not that might be the case.

Meanwhile, fans were fake-orgasming (IYKYK) to see Ryan and Crystal teaming up again in the cryptic post.

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

We don't know exactly what's happening, but we're here for it.

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

@megryan, @itsbillycrystal/Instagram

Ryan and Crystal have reunited on previous occasions tied to the famous rom-com, including its 30th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2019 when they were joined by Reiner to discuss behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

For the film's 25th anniversary in 2014, the actors surprised fans by showing up at a live viewing of When Harry Met Sally.

They were seen holding hands and getting emotional watching the final New Year's Eve party scene when Harry tells Sally the iconic lines, "You’re the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night…," and "…when you want the rest of your life to start right away."

Crystal told the gatherers at Lincoln Center at the time, "For those of you who wanted a sequel all these years, well, this is it.”

Latest News

A wide back shot of a man, angled upward. He is in business attire and is staring in awe at a skyscraper.
Music

Things That Initially Flopped But Later Became Classics

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Josh Gad; Na’vi from Avatar
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; 20th Century Fox

Josh Gad Reveals Hilariously Brutal Reason James Cameron Didn't Cast Him In 'Avatar'

We nearly had a very different Avatar film.

Actor Josh Gad, searching for a new role out of his musical theater contract, managed to snag himself an audition for James Cameron’s Avatar movie back in the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Sam Kuffel; Elon Musk
CBS 58/YouTube; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

TV Meteorologist Ousted From CBS Station After Slamming Musk's Nazi-Like Salute On Instagram

CBS 58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel is "no longer with the station" after she criticized billionaire Elon Musk on her personal Instagram account over a Nazi-like salute he gave—not once but twice—to the crowd at a Trump rally during Monday's inauguration festivities.

Following President Donald Trump's swearing-in, Musk spoke at a rally held at D.C.'s Capital One Arena and said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Childhood Photo After Scoring Her First Oscar Nod For 'Wicked'

Wicked star Ariana Grande wrote a humbling post after being nominated for her first Academy Award for playing the supporting role of Glinda.

Director Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on characters from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz received ten Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo for her portrayal of Elphaba.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @joyvideography's TikTok video
@jolvideography/TikTok

Groom In Tears After Hearing 3-Year-Old Daughter's Sweet And Hilarious Message Before Wedding

The TikTok account for JOL Videography shared a touching video of a groom awaiting his bride's grand entrance on his wedding day back in December.

The wedding was beautifully arranged at Hawkstone Hall Hotel & Gardens in Marchamley, England, complete with beautiful white winter flowers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sexyy Red; Bernice King
Prince Williams/WireImage/GettyImages, Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Rapper Apologizes For Sharing AI Photo Of Herself With MLK Jr. After Bernice King Calls Her Out

Rapper Sexyy Red formally apologized to the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for posting an AI-manipulated photo of her with the late civil rights leader who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The 26-year-old "U My Everything" rap artist honored the annual day of MLK Jr.'s remembrance with a digitally rendered image depicting herself with MLK Jr. at a nightclub, clasping hands as they gaze into each other's eyes.

Keep ReadingShow less