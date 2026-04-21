Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird Announce Their Breakup After A Decade Together In Touching Video Message About 'Loving Out Loud'

After a decade together, former soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA basketball legend Sue Bird recently announced their split, and they did so in the most heartfelt way possible.

Rapinoe and Bird have hosted the podcast A Touch More since 2024, and in a recent episode announced they'll be going their separate ways.

But the heartfelt way they did so not only pulled on fans' heartstrings, but also illustrated the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility, especially in these times.

It's pretty much a master class in how to end a relationship not just amicably, but in a way that honors the relationship itself.

In an Instagram post, the pair wrote:

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other,."

“We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us.”

They then thanked their podcast listeners for their support, and for showing them the power of visibility.

"So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters."

"Thank you for being with us through all of it… it means the world to us.”

In a video, they also shared their gratitude with fans and revealed the future of their podcast, which will have six more episodes which Rapinoe and Bird will trade-off hosting before they both move on to other projects separately.

On Instagram, fans of the pair were equal parts devastated by the split and deeply moved by the way the pair spoke about it.

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Rapinoe and Bird's relationship is said to have begun in 2016 while they were both hosting coverage for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and the pair announced their engagement in 2020.

Both share legend status in their respective sports. Rapinoe played soccer for the United States Women's National Team, leading the team to victories in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments. She won the prestigious Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2019 before retiring in 2023.

Bird played for WNBA team the Seattle Storm from 2002 to 2022, leading the team to championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020 before being inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.

We wish them both the very best in their next steps.