Rachel Zegler Epically Blasts People Online Who Feel The Need To Dissect Taylor Swift's Life

People on social media are applauding Rachel Zegler for defending Taylor Swift against others online who constantly comment on her every move.
Zegler sat down with Teen Vogue to promote Sam Gold’s adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, now on Broadway, alongside her costar Kit Connor.
During the interview, the discussion evolved into setting boundaries and the impact of social media.
And Zegler had a lot to say.
"F**k Twitter."
"It can be a nasty place. I saw what it did to [Kit]."
In 2022, Connor said he was basically "forced" to come out after people on social media accused him of queerbaiting.
Zegler continued:
"I've seen women in particular be torn down my entire life."
"Jameela Jamil, why? Taylor Swift, why? Jennifer Lawrence, why? Anne Hathaway, why? Halle Bailey, why?"
"And I know why, but the general public will never learn..."
The actor then shifted to Chappell Roan's recent outspoken stance on fan behavior.
"Now they've moved on to Chappell [Roan]. F**k them."
"It creates this environment that's bad for everyone."
Connor jumped in.
"It makes me really angry because I don't like people talking about things they don't know."
And Zegler wholeheartedly agreed, using Taylor Swift as the prime example.
"'Why is Taylor Swift XYZ?'"
"You don't know her."
"It's so [wild] that you're talking like that, because you don't know her."
She added:
"I don't know her, and that's why I'm not on the internet going, 'But actually, I think that she's actually conniving in this and her relationship isn't real."
"You don't know this person."
The The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star finished on the topic:
"Spend your time learning a craft."
"Touch some grass."
"Kiss a girl, do something."
People on social media commended Zegler for calling out unnecessary and unhinged online behavior.
Good for her for speaking out! Very well said.