Women Reveal Which Questions A Man Should Never Ever Ask Them

When I saw the title of this article, I wasn't sure I agreed with its premise.
For one, my family's cultures—my Mother and Father are both Indigenous North American but from two different tribal nations—both recognized five genders. Viewing things from a strict gender binary doesn't always translate well in my thoughts.
And for another, I'm fairly straightforward in my interpersonal communication. That's partly my upbringing, but also my autism.
I wasn’t sure designating any question as off limits was a good idea.
But once I saw the examples people gave... Wow.
Yeah, don't ask anyone who identifies as a woman these questions.
I'd go further to say aside from a personal physician or other healthcare provider, no one should be asking anyone some of these questions.
Reddit user Cantbeatjustbe asked:
"Women of Reddit, what is a question a man should never ask, however tempting?"
Thanks For Your Unsolicited Feedback
"'Are you tired?'."
"If a woman looks tired she probably is and she is in no mood to be reminded that she looks like sh*t."
~ DJTisafacistcuck
Unless You're Her Personal Stylist
"Is that what you decided to wear‽‽"
"She's probably spent a long time deciding what to wear. If you don’t like it or it's not appropriate for the destination, just say it directly."
~ tavariusbukshank
No Body Counts
"'How many men have you been with before me?'."
"Unless the answer is zero, you won't like the answer. You really, really won't."
"It's not about her body count, it's about male insecurity."
~ jeandolly
I'm In My Villain Era
"'Why don’t you smile more?'."
"You know what would make me smile, dude? If you STFU!"
~ DJTisafacistcuck
How About No?
"For the love of god, don’t ask me to have a threesome with my twin sister. Disgusting!"
~ Miss_Trixx
Not Everyone Can Or Even Wants To
"Never ever ask, 'So when are you going to have kids' or 'When are you going to have another child'."
"It's not always easy to get pregnant or complications from a first pregnancy may mean they can't have another child and the person may desperately want to."
"You've no idea the pain that could be hidden behind whatever comment is used to laugh it off."
~ Aoife1984
Guaranteed Opposite Effect
"'Can you calm down? You're hysterical."
~ Kylar-Starsky
Have You Checked The Lost & Found?
"'Where’s my hug?'."
"Man, I hate this question. It's almost exclusively delivered by people I never want to hug."
~ wasted_ouija
Fishing For Compliments
"After sex, 'Well, am I the best you ever had?'."
~ mj_tease
Unless You're Asking About Home Decor
"'Does the carpet match the drapes?'."
"As a ginger, I get asked this so f*cking much."
~ Call_me_good_boy06
Maternity Or...
"'When is your baby due?'."
"My mother taught us, in no uncertain terms, that no woman is pregnant until she tells you that she is pregnant."
"Oddly, this has been great advice. None of my siblings or I have ever run afoul by following her lesson on the topic."
~ Worried-Fortune8008
Family Resemblance
"'Don’t you think you’re acting too much like your mom?'."
~ jeffroavs
Unless Her Job Is Runway Model...
"'Do you have a plan to lose the baby weight?'."
"My boss said this to a coworker who had just given birth two weeks earlier by emergency C-section."
~ lobollyollie
Good Way To End A Relationship
"'Are you on the rag?'."
"That one really kicks things off."
~ niceguy_f_last
Would You Want Her To Ask If You Have ED?
"Take a page from the book of Frank Reynolds: 'You still get periods?'."
~ antipop2097
What questions would you add to the list?