Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Women Reveal Which Questions A Man Should Never Ever Ask Them

man and woman talking
charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Reddit user Cantbeatjustbe asked: 'Women of Reddit, what is a question a man should never ask, however tempting?'

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 12, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
See Full Bio

When I saw the title of this article, I wasn't sure I agreed with its premise.

For one, my family's cultures—my Mother and Father are both Indigenous North American but from two different tribal nations—both recognized five genders. Viewing things from a strict gender binary doesn't always translate well in my thoughts.

And for another, I'm fairly straightforward in my interpersonal communication. That's partly my upbringing, but also my autism.

I wasn’t sure designating any question as off limits was a good idea.

But once I saw the examples people gave... Wow.

Yeah, don't ask anyone who identifies as a woman these questions.

I'd go further to say aside from a personal physician or other healthcare provider, no one should be asking anyone some of these questions.

cringe GIF by NBC The Good PlaceGiphy

Reddit user Cantbeatjustbe asked:

"Women of Reddit, what is a question a man should never ask, however tempting?"

Thanks For Your Unsolicited Feedback

"'Are you tired?'."

"If a woman looks tired she probably is and she is in no mood to be reminded that she looks like sh*t."

~ DJTisafacistcuck

Unless You're Her Personal Stylist

"Is that what you decided to wear‽‽"

"She's probably spent a long time deciding what to wear. If you don’t like it or it's not appropriate for the destination, just say it directly."

~ tavariusbukshank

GIF by Book ClubGiphy

No Body Counts

"'How many men have you been with before me?'."

"Unless the answer is zero, you won't like the answer. You really, really won't."

"It's not about her body count, it's about male insecurity."

~ jeandolly

I'm In My Villain Era

"'Why don’t you smile more?'."

"You know what would make me smile, dude? If you STFU!"

~ DJTisafacistcuck

Wednesday Addams smile GIFGiphy

How About No?

"For the love of god, don’t ask me to have a threesome with my twin sister. Disgusting!"

~ Miss_Trixx

Not Everyone Can Or Even Wants To

"Never ever ask, 'So when are you going to have kids' or 'When are you going to have another child'."

"It's not always easy to get pregnant or complications from a first pregnancy may mean they can't have another child and the person may desperately want to."

"You've no idea the pain that could be hidden behind whatever comment is used to laugh it off."

~ Aoife1984

Guaranteed Opposite Effect

"'Can you calm down? You're hysterical."

~ Kylar-Starsky

Calm Down Tiffany Pollard GIFGiphy

Have You Checked The Lost & Found?

"'Where’s my hug?'."

"Man, I hate this question. It's almost exclusively delivered by people I never want to hug."

~ wasted_ouija

Fishing For Compliments

"After sex, 'Well, am I the best you ever had?'."

~ mj_tease

Reel It In Jay Buhner GIF by Northwest MotorsportGiphy

Unless You're Asking About Home Decor

"'Does the carpet match the drapes?'."

"As a ginger, I get asked this so f*cking much."

~ Call_me_good_boy06

Maternity Or...

"'When is your baby due?'."

"My mother taught us, in no uncertain terms, that no woman is pregnant until she tells you that she is pregnant."

"Oddly, this has been great advice. None of my siblings or I have ever run afoul by following her lesson on the topic."

~ Worried-Fortune8008

body positivity smh GIF by IdentityGiphy

Family Resemblance

"'Don’t you think you’re acting too much like your mom?'."

~ jeffroavs

Unless Her Job Is Runway Model...

"'Do you have a plan to lose the baby weight?'."

"My boss said this to a coworker who had just given birth two weeks earlier by emergency C-section."

~ lobollyollie

Good Way To End A Relationship

"'Are you on the rag?'."

"That one really kicks things off."

~ niceguy_f_last

PMS GIF by U by Kotex BrandGiphy

Would You Want Her To Ask If You Have ED?

"Take a page from the book of Frank Reynolds: 'You still get periods?'."

~ antipop2097

What questions would you add to the list?

Latest News

Screenshots of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Megyn Kelly Dragged After Blaming ABC Moderators For Trump's Poor Debate Performance

More from Trending

Madonna; Patti LuPone on episode of "Hot Ones"
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/GettyImages, First We Feast

Madonna Reacts After Patti LuPone Brutally Refuses To Apologize For Calling Her A 'Movie Killer'

Broadway legend Patti LuPone thinks Madonna is a "movie killer" and she's sticking to it.

However, it appeared Madonna was not gonna have it when she posted a TikTok response to her musical rival's brutal criticism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Theo Wargo/WireImage; ABC

Hillary Clinton Gets Shoutout For Her Advice To Harris On How To 'Rattle' Trump During Debate

Ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Vice President Kamala Harris advice on how to "rattle" former President Donald Trump—and her words paid off given how much Harris succeeded.

On Saturday, three days before the highly anticipated event, Clinton said in a New York Times interview that Trump would employ "a scorched-earth approach and will just try to tear her [Harris] down, which is his usual go-to strategy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the presidential debate
ABC

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump With Their 'Newest Ad' That's Just The Entire Debate

After Vice President Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with former President Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, Kamala HQ, her official campaign account on X, mocked him with a new "ad" that's quite literally just the entire debate.

A CNN poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Taylor Swift
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

Elon Musk Slammed For Ultra-Creepy Reaction To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

As you may have heard, Taylor Swift finally endorsed Kamala Harris moments after the end of her first debate with Donald Trump—and Elon Musk couldn't help but be skin-crawlingly weird about it.

In her post endorsing Harris and running mate Tim Walz, Swift referenced one of Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance's most enduring gaffes in which he derided Democratic women as "childless cat ladies."

Keep ReadingShow less
Rows of security cameras
Photo by Lianhao Qu on Unsplash

The Scariest Conspiracy Theories People Have Ever Heard

We've all heard some of the more common conspiracy theories, like about Big Brother or that the earth is flat.

But there are other, more obscure theories out there, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less