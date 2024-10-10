Podcaster Laughs In Trump's Face After Trump Calls Himself 'A Truthful Person'

Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump inadvertently left comedian Andrew Schulz in stitches after telling him he was "basically a truthful person."
Trump appeared on the FLAGRANTcomedy podcast co-hosted by Schulz and fellow stand-up comic Akaash Singh for a 90-minute interview to discuss various topics ranging from Trump's abortion stance, surviving his assassination attempt, and who his "favorite" African American might be.
When Trump said he was "basically a truthful person" with a straight face, Schulz couldn't keep it together.
You can watch a clip shared by the Kamala HQ page on X (formerly Twitter), here.
Social media users also couldn't keep it together from Trump's bold self-assessment.
Trump's comment came after he expressed frustration over the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol building and repeated attacks against him by Democrats.
He also attacked his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris with the baseless claim about her having worked at McDonald's as a college student. Harris's critics had accused her, without evidence, of lying about working at the Golden Arches in her campaign ad.
"When they do things, and they do a lot. But I always refer back to the simplicity of McDonald’s. You lied about McDonald’s," said Trump of Harris.
He continued:
"You lied about many things, and she’s a liar. You — there should be some kind of a rule when they know it’s a lie, you can’t do a commercial on it."
Trump added:
"This is a thing [that’s] gonna end in 29 days, so they can say what they want. I have a hard time doing it to them, because … I’m basically a truthful person, but —”
Schulz "basically" fell off the couch howling in response.
Trump continued to mention his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, saying:
“No, but frankly, she’s given me so much ammunition, I don’t really have to."
Trump has a history of delivering falsehoods, including spreading misinformation on COVID-19 during his time in the Oval Office and lying about a stolen election in 2020 after refusing to accept his re-election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
You can watch the whole episode from Wednesday, here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be