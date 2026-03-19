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Viral 'Pints And Ponytails' Event For Dads Who Want To Learn How To Do Their Daughters' Hair Is Giving Us All The Feels

Screenshots from @thesecretlifeofdads' TikTok
@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

A "Pints and Ponytails" event in the UK for dads who need help learning how to do their daughters' hair is going viral—and it's so pure.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 19, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Dads have a lot to learn when it comes to raising their kids, and in some case, single dads don't always have the same sounding board for their choices as married couples and co-parents.

This isn't talked about enough, but dads with daughters have the added pressure of learning how to take care of girls, from dressing them to taking care of their hair, which can be a very different experience from raising boys. If they weren't raised with sisters or female cousins, they could be at a total loss for how to approach this.

And for some dads, they aren't always quite show to talk to their daughters, and may be looking for a way to connect to them in a more personal and meaningful way.

For this reason, two dads who call themselves "The Secret Life of Dads" on social media, decided to start a program called "Pints and Ponytails," through which dads can come together, socialize, have some drinks, and learn how to style their daughters' hair with the use of mannequins.

They reflected:

"Less than three weeks ago, we sat in this very space at the Lucky Saint Beer pub with 10 other dads, and last night, 35 dads walked through the door!!"
"Most of them came alone but were all there for the same reason… to learn how to do their daughters’ hair. What followed was one of the most special evenings we've ever been part of!"

What followed was a touching video, featuring three dozen dads of all different races and backgrounds, enjoying drinks and each other's company, and cheering each other on as they learned about different hair types and hairstyles.

You can watch the video here:

@thesecretlifeofdads

35 dads in a pub, learning to braid their daughters hair. This was truly special - if you'd like to get first access to the next one please follow the link on our page ❤️ #pintsandponytails #dads #dadsoftiktok

In a companion video, one dad opened up about how this totally changed his perspective about styling his daughter's hair.

"Learning to braid my daughter's hair changed what is often seen as just a task, like 'get the hair done before school,' into a moment of connection."
"That's when she gets to tell me about her day. That's when she shares with me things that are happening in her life."
"And it's a time that happens at the beginning of each day that I just get to be with her and listen and ask questions and connect."
"That has been the aperture for opening a connection between me and my daughter."

You can watch the companion video here:

@thesecretlifeofdads

"Opens the aperture of love" this is so much more than just a task ❤️ Thank you @dad braids ❤️ #dad #pintsandponytails #dadswhobraid

Fellow TikTokers were touched by the program.

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

@thesecretlifeofdads/TikTok

This was so incredibly wholesome, and we're excited to see "Pints and Ponytails" continue to meet and continue to grow.

When we say that actions speak louder than words, and that healthy masculinity lives quietly while "nice guys" speak through a megaphone, this is exactly what we mean.

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