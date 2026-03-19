Video Of GOP Senator Picking A Fight With A Witness Replayed During Contentious Senate Confirmation Hearing

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul confronted his GOP colleague, Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, over his "anger issues," even presenting video evidence.
Earlier this month, Trump announced he will replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary with Mullin. Trump said Noem will instead take on the role of Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a newly created organization intended to foster a right-wing alliance across South America.
Noem’s removal comes after sharp criticism from both parties over her leadership during Trump’s immigration crackdown, as well as scrutiny surrounding her use of millions in taxpayer funds on videos widely viewed as self-promotional.
Paul delivered an opening statement in which he rebuked Mullin for calling him a “freaking snake” and for comments suggesting he "approved" of the 2017 assault against Paul, when a neighbor attacked Paul in his yard. Paul also pointed to Mullin’s 2023 confrontation with General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O’Brien, when Mullin rose from his seat during a hearing as if ready to fight.
Questioning his temperament, Paul asked Mullin to explain “why they should trust a man with anger issues” to lead agencies like ICE and Border Patrol—and sought to demonstrate what he described as a broader pattern:
"If this were a one-off, it would be one thing. If you disliked me so much that you approved of violence against me, people were just going to write it off ... 'maybe they hate each other.' But really, there's a pattern of this. Let's go ahead and roll the tape."
The video montage included footage of the near-altercation with O’Brien, along with past interviews in which Mullin defended his aggressive approach, saying:
"I'm not afraid of biting. I will bite. In a fight, I’ll do anything."
After the tape ended, Paul asked:
"So no regrets? In fact, even after your anger had cooled, you were still bragging that if he'd only been brave enough to stand up, you'd have jumped over the dais and taught him a lesson because that's how men settle their differences."
You can watch what happened in the video below.
It was utterly embarrassing.
Mullin earlier attracted attention during his confirmation hearing for saying he is "not gonna be the smartest guy in any room I walk into."
He made the remark while responding to a question about how he would turn down the heat on DHS even while pledging to support the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda.
That doesn't inspire confidence in his leadership, to say nothing of his anger issues.