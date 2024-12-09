Skip to content
People Just Noticed An Ominous Detail About The 2025 Calendar—And Oh Dear

2025 calendar with tweet overlayed reading: "We are so doomed"
Pakin Songmor/GettyImages; @Haywhyforyou/X

Social media users are concerned about 2025 after noticing that the beginning of the year starts on a Wednesday—and it shares that similarity with 2020.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiDec 09, 2024
Christmas is already around the corner. Can you believe it?

This time each year, many of us are SMH-ing over the fact that another year has sped by as the holidays following Halloween hit us in rapid succession.

Before you know it, 2025 will be here, and some of us will be hitting the gym to burn off all the calories consumed from all those family get-togethers or gearing up for work again.

What will the new year hold in store for us? We can only hope good things come what may.

While many of us are out holiday shopping and busying ourselves with convivial holiday commitments, some social media users are already looking ahead and contemplating the uncertainty of the future.

One thing eagle-eyed users on the internet found unsettling in the 2025 calendar was a cryptic premonition.

January 1, 2025, falls on a Wednesday, followed by the 2nd on Thursday and the 3rd on Friday.

And?

The consecutive days of the week that 2025 starts on when viewed on a phone calendar spells, "WTF"–or in texting parlance, "What the f**k."

Is the universe telling us to brace ourselves? Seriously, WTF?

People got anxious when a post by @wtffrio went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with nearly 11 million views.

People confirmed they had every right to be concerned since 2020 started on the same days of the week, and we all know what happened that disastrous year.

Should we be concerned?




This is an understatement.

But let's stay optimistic, shall we?




We can't turn back now, can we?

All we can do is IDGAF our way into 2025 and charge head-on into the unknown.


frozen GIF by Walt Disney StudiosGiphy


But until then, let's stay present and make the best of what's left in 2024.

