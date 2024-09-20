Skip to content
Ohio Sheriff Who Asked People To Report Addresses Of Harris Supporters Doubles Down After Backlash

Bruce Zuchowski; Kamala Harris
Portage County Sheriff's Office; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

After Portage County, Ohio, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski received backlash for his post asking people to report Harris supporters' addresses, he just doubled down on the ask.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 20, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Portage County, Ohio, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski has doubled down after receiving backlash for suggesting that conservatives "write down all the addresses" of people with signs in their yards backing Vice President Kamala Harris' election bid so they know where to send the "illegal human 'locust[s].'"

Zuchowski, who is running for reelection, made the comments last Friday in identical posts shared on both his personal and professional Facebook accounts.

He wrote:

"When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping Laughing Hyena Wins??? I say … write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!"
"Sooo...when the illegal human 'Locust' (which she supports!) Need places to live... We'll already the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!"

Zuchowski's racist post included a screenshot from a Fox News broadcast alleging Harris and her "OPEN BORDERS ARE DESTROYING SMALL TOWNS" while reporting on the nationwide controversy in Springfield, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been deployed to monitor schools in the town following 33 bomb threats made since late last week, when former President Donald Trump promoted the unfounded allegation that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were consuming household pets in response to a question about immigration during last week's presidential debate.

You can see what Zuchowski wrote below.

Screenshot of Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook postSheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski

Portage County residents were alarmed by Zuchowski's rhetoric and filed complaints with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), state and federal agencies, and members of Congress. They expressed feeling targeted by their sheriff and feared they wouldn't be able to rely on him for protection if needed.

Despite the backlash, Zuchowski hinted that he wasn’t joking about collecting addresses of Harris supporters, writing the following in a new Facebook post in defense of his "first amendment right" while insisting he'd made his original remarks on his personal page even though he'd used his official work page:

"As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Portage County, I have sworn to protect ALL citizens of my County. Recently, I placed a post on my personal Facebook page that may have been a little misinterpreted??"
"I...as the elected sheriff, do have a first amendment right as do all citizens. If the citizens of Portage County want to elect an individual who has supported open borders (which I've personally visited Twice!) and neglected to enforce the laws of our Country...then that is their prerogative."
"With elections, there are consequences. That being said...I believe that those who vote for individuals with liberal policies have to accept responsibility for their actions! I am a Law Man...Not a Politician! I would also like to Thank...the Overwhelming Support I am receiving from many people in Portage County who are afraid or are Not allowed to agree with me publicly!"
"Stay Strong and God Bless!!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook postBruce Zuchowski/Facebook

Zuchowski's latest post exposed him to further criticism.



Portage County's NAACP chapter held an emergency meeting on Thursday to "discuss allegations of voter intimidation by the Portage County Sheriff," according to an email obtained by USA TODAY. The organization said earlier this week that it had received various messages from residents, including concerns over voter retaliation.

Jon Barber, Zuchowski's Democratic challenger, was identified as one of the participants at the emergency meeting. Barber called Zuchowski's Facebook post "very appalling" and remarked that his comments about Harris and migrants contained "very racist undertones."

Barber added that Zuchowski, in his role as sheriff, took an oath to safeguard all citizens of Portage County, irrespective of their political beliefs.

